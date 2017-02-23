Riley gets the ball rolling to big dream

ON A ROLL: Mullaway's Riley Saban, has Spastic Quadriplegia Cerebral Palsy, has been selected for the Australian boccia team.

SELF proclaimed cheerleader Casey Saban hopes to have plenty to cheer about as her son aims to make the Australian Olympic squad for the 2020 games.

Her 14-year-old son, Riley, upped his game in the sport of boccia and was selected for the national team in December.

Boccia is an inclusive ball sport, similar to lawn bowls, where the object is to land your ball nearest the jack.

Not yet old enough to compete at an international level, Riley will compete in domestic competitions this year and head to the NSW State Titles in March. He has to be 15 before he can play overseas.

Casey said he will now have to prove himself in competitions leading up to the selection of the national squad ahead of the 2020 Paralympics.

Already playing in the senior division, Riley is proving he can handle the pressure.

Riley teams up with his father Clint, who built him a ramp. Rules dictate ramp assistants must not look at the court.

Riley communicates through body language to tell his dad where to move the ramp and where to place the ball on the ramp.

Clint understands everything Riley says to him through body language and signs and they work really well together.