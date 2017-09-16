24°
Rigged up and ready to head out to sea

ALL ABOARD: Orara High school support unit students were given the opportunity to jump on board a sailing boat.
Rachel Vercoe
by

IT'S not every day students from primary and high schools have the opportunity to jump on board a 54-foot racing yacht and experience the thrill of sailing. Heading out to sea, 11 Orara High School support unit students were excited to spend time on board the Sydney to Hobart racing yacht 'Kayle'.

"Most students have never been on a boat or out to sea before, it was out of their comfort zone, but they were enthusiastic and gained a real sense of achievement,” Orara High School teacher Rhonda Lewis said.

The students were able to get involved and helped with rigging, steering and other jobs on board.

In the next two months, Sailing with Disabilities will provide more than 500 children with disabilities this opportunity. The crew on board engaged with students and carers, ensuring everyone was given attention and had the chance to step up to the wheel and steer the yacht.

Coffs Coast Advocate
