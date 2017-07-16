Riding together no challenge for this family

FAMILY CYCLE: The Nicol family has ridden in all seven Coffs Coast Cycle Challenges and can't wait for number eight.

HAPPY would be an understatement if one were to describe how the Nicol family is feeling at the moment.

With just three weeks to go until the big event, Jannelle and Coll, together with their children Angus and Coadie, are ready and bursting with excitement to take on their eighth Coffs Coast Cycle Challenge on Sunday, August 6.

In preparation, 11 year-old Angus decided to upgrade his bike for a newer and shinier model, proudly paying off the new wheels with his savings in time for this year's event.

This family may secretly love cycling more than any other family, as Jannelle received her new bike for Mother's Day while Coadie received a new bicycle for her birthday, and Coll, well he was treated to an early Father's day present - a new bike.

The family will ride in the 10km family race.

"We don't take it as a race, we're not that competitive as we ride for fun,” Janelle said.

"We don't even focus on being in the top 10 to cross the finish line, although that would be nice.

"We just really love riding together as a family.”

Angus is eager to enter next year's 20km race with his mum while Dad and Coadie will continue in the family event.

Now 9 years-old, Coadie is a competent rider who enjoys the independence of cycling with her family at least twice a week.

Jannelle and Coll, registered nurses who endorse healthy eating within the family, are thrilled that two major sponsors came on board this year to help save the nearly cancelled event.

"We love that C.ex and McDonald's are promoting healthiness for kids and that they can support our community to be healthier in participating at such events as the Cycle Challenge." Jannelle said.

Proceeds from the C.ex McDonald's Cycle Challenge go to local and Rotary charities.

For event information visit www.cexmcdonaldscycle challenge.com.au.

Entries close two days before the big day which features rides of varying distances ranging from 10km to 100km.