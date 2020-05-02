Riding on the footpath doesn’t mean kids are safe

A local park with dedicated paths away from the road is a much safer option and when current coronavirus restrictions ease.

I look out my window each afternoon and watch the neighbour’s kids riding their bikes along the driveway and down the hill on the footpath. These children are away from screens, getting exercise but I still worry about them.

I worry that a reversing car won’t see them as they ride down the footpath. I worry that one will carelessly ride onto the quiet suburban road without looking. I worry a driver travelling 70 km/h instead of 50 km/h won’t be able to stop in time.

Many parents believe their children are safe playing on the driveway or riding down their quiet street, but the truth is these can be very dangerous places. In the past four years alone, 83 children under the age of 14 were hospitalised after they were run over in their own driveway. Many more children were injured playing or riding on the road.

A local park with dedicated paths away from the road is a much safer option and when current coronavirus restrictions ease, the local skate park or BMX track are also great places to play. Why not make it a family outing? We could all use some sunshine and fresh air during these times.

Teaching your children about the best places to play, means not only will they continue to stay off their screens, it will be one less thing for you to worry about.