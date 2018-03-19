Riding for wildlife

HE'S a man on a mission with a single goal to support wildlife.

WIRES member and cyclist Darren Squibb will ride 100km from Scotts Head to Woolgoolga on Sunday, April 8 to raise awareness and funds to support the important work the organisation carers perform in rescuing and caring for native wildlife.

"WIRES volunteers pay most of the costs associated with the rescue and rehabilitation of their charges themselves, from the petrol needed to get to the rescue to the food, equipment, vet fees and medications needed,” Darren said.

"We don't receive any government funding, so we rely on the generosity of our members and the public to help fund the rescue and care of our native wildlife.

"On top of these costs, members often also dip into their own pockets to set up their own rehabilitation centres with cages, incubators, medicine, hospital boxes and food.

Darren and his wife Rosie specialise in bird care and have built an aviary beside their house which has also been specially strengthened to house the occasional echidna.

"Echidnas are unexpectedly strong and real little escape Houdinis, we had to hire a bobcat to dig down a metre and line the floor specially.

Currently, the aviaries tennants are a pair of wood ducks, Daisy and Donald who are in the process of being soft released back into their native habitat.

WIRES Mid North Coast Branch covers from Halfway Creek north to Stuart's Point and out to Ebor, an area of approximately 8172 square kilometres, which is serviced by about 130 volunteer members.