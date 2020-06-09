‘Ridiculous wanker, f..k off’: Mike Carlton’s history of abuse

Liberal MPs are demanding a review of the Governor-General's honours and awards process after former columnist and radio host Mike Carlton was recognised despite a history of abusive tweets towards women and Jews.

Carlton, who supports Australia becoming a republic, received an AM in the Queens Birthday 2020 honours list yesterday for significant services to print and broadcast media and naval history.

He resigned from his longstanding role as a columnist at The Sydney Morning Herald in 2014 after Fairfax asked him to apologise for sending abusive emails and tweets to Jewish readers where he called them 'Jewish bigot', 'pissant' and 'Likudnik'.

Media commentator Mike Carlton has been appointed a Member of the Order of Australia. Picture: AAP Image/Dean Lewins

But his abuse continued in his retirement where he has used sexualised and violent language in tweets about women.

He sent a sent a tweet last year asking how singer Jimmy Barnes, a QandA panellist, could restrain himself from violence towards Liberal MP, Nicolle Flint who he called a "shill."

"Never have I admired Jimmy Barnes so much as tonight. How does he not leap from his set and strangle the Liberal shill on his right? #QandA" he wrote of Flint in a comment that was retweeted more than 200 times and 'liked' 1125 times.

Carlton also sent a tweet, too graphic for publication, with sexualised language about commentator Daisy Cousens.

Liberal MP was among those Carlton tweeted about. Picture: John Feder

Ms Flint told The Daily Telegraph a review of the Australia Day and Queens Birthday honours system is needed.

"Awarding a Queen's birthday honour to someone who makes such appalling statements makes a mockery of the system," she said.

"I'm surprised the Honours Committee does not do a basic due diligence search of Twitter and Facebook and newspaper articles before bestowing awards, as you would for a perspective employee.

"Clearly we need a review of the system."

Bettina Arndt, who earlier this year had her Australia Day award rescinded. Picture: Jonathan Ng

Victorian Liberal MP Tim Smith, who demanded Bettina Arndt's Australia Day honour be rescinded, said it was time for an independent review into the awards process.

He will write to the Honours Secretariat to ask that Carlton's award be cancelled.

"I still haven't heard back from the Honours Secretariat regarding my complaint about Ms Arndt's award," he said.

"Equally Mike Carlton should not be awarded an AM for what he has said about Jews and women.

"I also believe it's time for an independent review into the process of how gongs are awarded, as it all seems opaque as to who is recognised, in what form, and who isn't."

Well-known author Peter FitzSimons was among those congratulating Carlton. Picture: Mark Wilson

Despite Carlton's well-publicised history of abuse towards Jews and women, ABC breakfast host Michael Rowland and Chair of Australian Republic Movement, Peter FitzSimons both publicly commended Carlton for his honour.

In 2014, Fairfax went into overdrive to stop Jewish readers, offended at Carlton's commentary and an accompanying anti-Semitic cartoon, from cancelling subscriptions.

But while managers apologised to readers, Carlton continued to inflame the situation by directly insulting Jews who contacted him to complain.

Carlton spent a lot of time sending abusive emails to those who criticised him. Picture: AAP Image/Dean Lewins

"You're the one full of hate and bile, sunshine. The classic example of the Jewish bigot. Now f. k off," Carlton emailed one reader.

To another he said: "Looking forward to hearing from you after you have joined the IDF and gone off to kill some kids. Reluctantly, of course. Until then, f. k off."

He told another reader, Tanya Levin: "You are a vulgar and stupid bigot." To another, he said: "What a ridiculous little wanker you are. F. k off."

