Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Offbeat

‘Ridiculous’ flaw with new space uniform

by Alex Turner-Cohen
19th Jan 2020 7:36 PM

 

Social media users have noticed one simple flaw in the uniform design of the newly created US Space Force: it's got a camouflage pattern.

Pictures of the space uniform were released on Friday, and it's prompted a flurry of activity.

 

The Space Force, which is organised within the Department of the Air Force, were not over the moon about the public's response.

They explained in a tweet many hours later that it is using "current Army/Air Force uniforms" to save costs and said that its members "will look like their joint counterparts they'll be working with, on the ground."

But people didn't think that made the uniform any less hilarious. It's as if the uniform designers were living on another planet, according to social media users.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The newly created Space Force has only one member so far, Jay Raymond, a general and commander of the newly created branch of the military. The image of the new uniform shows a four-star rank, indicating it would be his.

President Donald Trump championed the creation of the sixth branch of the military and Congress appropriated funds for the force in its most recent budget.

More Stories

Show More
donald trump editors picks military surplus trump administration us space force

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Wipeout: First glimpse at true impact of NSW bushfires

        premium_icon Wipeout: First glimpse at true impact of NSW bushfires

        News Satellite images of the areas of NSW annihilated by a bush inferno confirm our worst fears. The maps show more than five million hectares of the state razed.

        Lifeguards’ bid to avoid last year’s tragic summer

        premium_icon Lifeguards’ bid to avoid last year’s tragic summer

        News This time last year four tourists had lost their lives in the surf.

        Dog friendly cafe recognised for unique concept

        premium_icon Dog friendly cafe recognised for unique concept

        News WHEN you crave a coffee but also want to spend quality time with your dog, where do...

        Police divers recover body, car from river

        premium_icon Police divers recover body, car from river

        Breaking Police investigations are continuing after a man’s body and a vehicle were...