Founder defends ‘snobby’ dating app

THE world's first dating app for the privately-educated has launched - but its founder insists it has nothing to do with snobbery or social division.

The app, Toffee, launched earlier this week and is the brainchild of Londoner Lydia Davis.

It is strictly off-limits to anyone who attended a state school thanks to a "hybrid checking process" that uses "automated social media cross checks" and a "manual screening process" to make sure the great unwashed don't slip through the cracks.

But despite restricting membership to those from privileged backgrounds only, Ms Davis, 36, told The Mirror it was designed purely to help people find their soulmates.

"Toffee is just about helping people meet and fall in love. It's not supposed to be snobby or divisive. I just want to help people do their thing," she said.

"It's just another niche dating app - there are lots of other dating apps for normal people.

"But there are also apps specifically targeted at smaller groups. There's one for finding a sugar daddy, one for Jewish daters."

She told the publication she expected the app to be controversial.

"Navigating the dating scene is really difficult, and it's proven that people want to meet like-minded people who share the same interests and values," Ms Davis said.

"I know it might bring about lots of feelings but it's not meant to offend anyone.

"Toffee is just a dating app for a group of people. We're not trying to be snobby."

But despite Ms Davis' assurances, Toffee has been slammed as "elitist", "classist" and "totally ridiculous" online, with one reviewer even labelling it a "classist hate crime".

Ms Davis, a professional matchmaker, is now in a relationship with an unnamed man from a "similar background" who was also privately educated - but she insisted she would have been open to dating someone from any background.

She also told The Mirror she would be happy if her potential future children married a commoner.

"I'm a total romantic and finding someone to fall in love with is so special. Everyone's preferences are different and that's what makes it exciting," Ms Davis said.

Toffee has an Instagram account and a Facebook page, and its bio states: "Toffee is the world's first dating app for people who were privately educated. We set it up because we know people from similar backgrounds are more likely to stick together."

