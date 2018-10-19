Riders' hard work is paying off

THE RIDE STUFF: The Nana Glen one-day event allowed riders to test their abilities.

IT WAS all action at the Nana Glen Equestrian Sportsgrounds earlier this month as riders and their horses competed in an unofficial one-day event.

This type of event is made up of dressage, cross-country and show jumping, testing both rider and horses in their abilities.

The Nana Glen event was made up of 48 riders competing from 45cm jumps through to 80cm.

The TD technical delegate, Katja Sykes, said the level of riding over the weekend was excellent to see and the recent clinics the club had held were paying off and would help riders who travel away to ride at future events.

Often described as an equestrian triathlon, the dressage is similar to an obedience test and a good test result is essential for a top placing.

Cross country requires both horse and rider to be physically fit, brave and trusting of each other as they tackle a course made up of 15 to 20 fences.

Penalties occur for refusals and for going over the time allowed.

Show-jumping is similar to cross-country, however the obstacles are not fixed and poles can be physically knocked down.

The overall winner is the combination who finishes with the least amount of penalties from all three phases.