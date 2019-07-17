Tour Riders fined for ‘urinating in public’

And you thought speed cameras were ruthless.

Cycling's governing body, the UCI, doesn't let a huge event like the Tour de France pass by without a bit of revenue raising of its own.

After slogging their way through more than 3,400km in 23 days, the peloton will get to Paris for a well-earned rest - and to hand back some of their hard-earned Swiss Francs.

In fact, as of the start of Stage 10, the UCI's eagle-eyed commissaires had already issued nearly $14,000 worth of fines.

Hang on to your follow car for too long and it will cost you at the Tour de France. Picture: Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Only one day (Stage 2) has passed where the ticket book hasn't come out.

But here's a selection that have caught our eye:

TEAM Ineos domestique Jonathan Castroviejo was hit with an $290 fine for "urinating in public". A number of other riders were also found guilty of what the peloton call "pause pipi". When you've gotta go, you've gotta go.

COFIDIS sports director Alain Deloeuil was among those to be caught issuing a "sticky bottle" - giving a rider a momentary pull-along while handing over a water bottle. Tiesj Benoot used that little trick during his Stage 9 runner-up finish. There's a few more hundred bucks, thanks.

MATT White at Mitchelton-Scott will have to cough up $720 for "irregular feeding" - handing over a musette (food bag) outside the designated area.

Naughty, naughty.

DEFENDING champion Geraint Thomas has been done out of $290 for littering - dropping rubbish outside the waste collection zone.

ICYMI 🎥 Watch and listen as @michael_hepburn keeps a level head during a late crash on the opening stage of the #TDF2019.



Full video ▶️ https://t.co/P2c6xWKZ1u pic.twitter.com/9VzvjGfww5 — Mitchelton-SCOTT (@MitcheltonSCOTT) July 7, 2019

ON THE steep finish to La Planche des Belles Filles on Stage 6, Sebastien Reichenbach and Luis Leon Sanchez were fined for hand-slinging. They were also docked 10 seconds in the general classification and four points in the points classification for what can be a dangerous act.

AUSTRALIAN Michael Hepburn will be $290 lighter after being spotted drafting behind his team car on Stage 7. The driver of that car, sports director Dave McPartland, was slapped with a $720 fine for sheltering his man.