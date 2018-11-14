Menu
Ricky Stuart
Rugby League

Stuart confirms Raiders’ interest in Warriors star

by Staff writers
14th Nov 2018 4:20 PM

CANBERRA coach Ricky Stuart has admitted his club is interested in signing unwanted Warriors star Shaun Johnson.

Johnson has a year to run on his current Warriors deal, but the club has encouraged him to explore his options.

The Raiders, who employ former Warriors coach Andrew McFadden as an assistant, were one of the first clubs reported as a potential landing spot and Stuart doesn't deny there is interest.

"I think if you asked most coaches in the competition they would be pretty chuffed to coach a player of that ability," Stuart said.

The Raiders have been searching for a marquee half to take their team to the next level.

Aidan Sezer and Sam Williams are the current frontrunners for the halves positions next season, with Blake Austin moving to the Super League.

Stuart admitted the club would be interested in signing the New Zealand half, if he was to become available.

"I know that's been bandied around, but there are a number of great players coming off contract that a number of coaches would like to coach," Stuart said.

"I'm sure Johnson is the sort of player that would be one of those.

Shaun Johnson is tackled by Raiders’ half Sam Williams.
"He has had a great career and he is a player who is a very talented kid."

28-year-old Johnson has played all of his 162 NRL games for the Warriors, since his debut in 2011 scoring 917 points.

Johnson has also scored 189 points in 26 Tests for New Zealand and would be an astute signing as the Raiders aim to return to the finals in 2019 and beyond.

