Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rick Thorburn will be back in Beenleigh District Court next month for allegedly raping a girl under the age of 12.
Rick Thorburn will be back in Beenleigh District Court next month for allegedly raping a girl under the age of 12.
Crime

Thorburn in court over child sex charges

by Danielle Buckley
11th Feb 2019 7:08 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Rick Thorburn will be back in court next month to face charges for allegedly raping a girl under the age of 12 after a brief mention today.

During a five-minute mention of the case, the court was told that Thorburn's previous legal team, Guest Lawyers, would no longer be representing the father of two.

In March last year, Thorburn was charged with rape, attempted rape, and nine counts of indecent treatment of a child under 12.

The alleged offences occurred between 2015 and April 2016 at a family daycare centre that his wife Julene ran from their home in Chambers Flat.

At Beenleigh District Court today, Thorburn's previous legal representative Guest Lawyers sought leave to withdraw from the case.

Thorburn, who was committed to stand trial for the charges last year, will now be represented by Quinn & Scattini Lawyers.

The case was adjourned for further mention until March 18.

editors picks queensland crime

Top Stories

    New night club coming to Coffs Harbour

    premium_icon New night club coming to Coffs Harbour

    News We have got in a consultant to assist with the strict fire and safety as well as general design guidelines for this type of space.

    • 11th Feb 2019 6:54 PM
    Councillors brace for a busy year ahead

    premium_icon Councillors brace for a busy year ahead

    News Councillors will hold their first meeting for the year.

    Special $1 for 28 days digital subscription offer

    premium_icon Special $1 for 28 days digital subscription offer

    News Special rewards plus no lock in contract with this deal

    Coffs council joins alliance to lobby State Government

    premium_icon Coffs council joins alliance to lobby State Government

    News The new alliance held its first meeting in Sydney last week.