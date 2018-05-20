Gross reason for star’s ‘bored’ face

Rick Hoffman became an instant meme after pulling this face. Picture: Twitter

SUITS star Rick Hoffman's seriously unimpressed expression during the royal wedding became an almost instant meme.

But the actor has taken to social media to reveal the true cause of his awkward look was actually halitosis - and not boredom as many fans initially believed.

Shortly after the ceremony, Hoffman posted a video to Instagram to clear up the incident.

Wearing a baseball cap and chewing gum, Hoffman explained he had simply been uncomfortable because of the bad breath of a mystery guest seated close by.

"So to answer any questions about the weird face that was made at the wedding, imagine sitting next to people to your right - not knowing which person it was - that has halitosis," he explained in a video titled "Royal Wedding Face #Brushyourteeth".

"Um. Hence the face. That is apparently all over the place. So it's as simple as that, Charlie. Love you guys. Yah. Halitosis. Disgusting".

Hoffman, who plays lawyer Louis Litt in the show that made Meghan Markle a household name, quickly became a social media sensation after he was spotted looking less-than-impressed during the star-studded nuptials.

But while many punters found the whole story hilarious, others have slammed Hoffman's reaction to his fellow guest's bad breath and his subsequent explanation as "disrespectful".

"Not polite. Poor education," one Instagram follower said in response to the video, while another added: "Wow that's kind of classless to say. I have to say I loved you in suits but you as a person are just horrible. Typical arrogant American. No wonder Canadians hate you."

Another simply said: "Not cool buddy" while another posted: "Such a disrespectful thing to say. And if this persons breath smells so much, why are you turned to your right in their direction, why not face your head to the other side."