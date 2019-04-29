Rich history on display

The first permanent Sikh Heritage Museum in Australia is open.

HAVE you ever wondered about the history of Sikh culture on the Mid North Coast?

Learn all about the rich culture thanks to the newly opened Sikh Heritage Museum of Australia where you will learn the rich history of the culture in Woolgoolga.

"It is the first permanent Sikh Heritage Museum in Australia and has been a long term initiative by the congregation of the Guru Nanak Sikh Temple,” member of the community Satpal Gills said.

The museum is a timeline starting with the beginning of the religion in 1469 and the history of the 10 Sikh Guru's, Sikh Empire, Sikhs alongside Anzacs in WW1 and WW2, early migration to Australia and the establishment of the Sikh community on the Coffs Coast.

"We have a lot of tourist and community groups like schools and clubs that visit the temple so we thought it was time we shared our story with them and the local community and also preserve our heritage.

With fourth and fifth generation Sikh families living on the Coffs Coast, Woolgoolga is a fitting town to have the museum.

"It will be a great asset for the whole Coffs Coast and will become a tourist hot spot, really complementing the two beautiful Sikh temples in the town.

Planning for the museum began in early 2018 and was completed and opened earlier this month.

The museum is open on Thursday through to Sunday from 10am to 3pm and entry is free.

It is located at 10-12 River Street, Woolgoolga.