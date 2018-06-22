Frog given CPR after snake spits it out

Jamie Chapel, owner of Chapel Pest Control and Snake Take Away, with Lucky the frog that he revived after a snake had regurgitated it back up.

A FROG that was regurgitated after being eaten by a snake has been resuscitated by a Townsville man.

Jamie Chapel, from Townsville Snake Take Away and Chapel Pest Control, was called to remove a common tree snake from an elderly woman's pot plant in Mysterton on June 6.

"When I turned up there was a common tree snake with a lump in his belly," Mr Chapel said. "On approaching the snake, he regurgitated a green tree frog.

"The frog was lifeless and limp with no movement or breathing.

"But then, I noticed a little bit of movement in the leg and thought 'this thing might still be alive!' "

He washed mucus off the 5cm-long frog and began CPR. "I started chest compressions for about a minute and the frog came back to life," Mr Chapel said.

The amphibian was taken back to Mr Chapel's home to recover from a less than "ribbeting" experience that left him with deep cuts on his back.

"I got him home, started him on pain medication and put antibiotic cream on his wounds," Mr Chapel said.

Mr Chapel has been feeding the frog wood cockroaches and crickets inside a rehab tank situated in his loungeroom.

"I fed him a pinky mouse the other night and he was quite happy," Mr Chapel said.

"(He) is well on his way to recovery."

The frog was appropriately named "Lucky" and will be released back into the wild next week.