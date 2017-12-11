Rhoades replaced as head of peak local government body

MAKING AN EXIT: Coffs Harbour City councillor Keith Rhoades has been replaced as LGANSW president.

MAKING AN EXIT: Coffs Harbour City councillor Keith Rhoades has been replaced as LGANSW president. Trevor Veale

PRESIDENT of Local Government NSW, Cr Keith Rhoades, has stepped down from his position.

Voting at the annual conference saw the long serving Coffs Harbour City councillor replaced by Labor's City of Sydney councillor Linda Scott.

The ticket headed by Cr Scott was organised by Shadow Minister for Local Government, Peter Primrose MLC, and will see NSW Labor dominate the peak association for the first time.

One of the other major developments at the conference was an announcement legislation is coming to allow NSW regional councils to voluntarily combine in joint organisations (JO).

Locally, this will apply to the Mid North Coast Regional Organisation Of Councils, made up of mayors and general managers from Coffs Harbour City, Bellingen Shire, Clarence Valley, Kempsey Shire, Nambucca Shire and Port Macquarie-Hastings Councils.

Core functions are strategic planning and priority setting, intergovernmental collaboration, regional leadership and advocacy and shared service delivery and capacity building.

Bellingen Shire General Manager Liz Jeremy welcomed the new agreement.

"Our council has been an active member of MIDROC for many years and we welcome the opportunity to form a JO with our neighbouring councils,” she says.

"Re-establishment of the regional grouping as a JO will enable councils to capitalise on the strength of a regional partnership while retaining our individual identity.”

However, Shadow Minister Primrose still has reservations.

"As I said in my second reading speech, the JO legislation is a mess,” he said.

"For instance, once a council has joined there is no mechanism to get out short of a proclamation by the Governor.

"We will work with local government to correct these problems when we are next in government because we want JO's to succeed.”

The NSW Government will provide seed funding of $3.3 million to establish JO's with the deadline for proposals set for February 28 with the new bodies operating from July 1.