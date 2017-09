Crews are busy this afternoon attending a number of fires.

NSW Rural Fire Service crews are attending the scenes of a number of fires burning around the Coffs Harbour region this afternoon.

Firefighters have been called to a small grass fire in Jaboh Cl at Upper Orara around 4pm, and a bush fire at Embankment Forest Rd in Woolgoolga, just a few minutes later.

A 120ha bush fire is also burning at Tree Forest Rd in Woolgoolga.

As of 4.30pm the fires are under control.

To keep track of the fires, click here or download the Fires Near Me app.