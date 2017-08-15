RFS issue warning as Fire Danger Rating rises

NSW Rural Fire Service advises Fire Danger Ratings are expected to reach Very High on Wednesday.

THE NSW Rural Fire Service is urging residents in Coffs Harbour and Bellingen to take extreme care when conducting burning activities due to current and forecast unseasonable weather conditions.

NSW RFS Superintendent Sean McArdle said while local brigades have been taking the opportunity to conduct hazard reduction burns across the area, they are seeing an increase in fires escaping from private pile burns.

Strong winds and warm temperatures predicted for this Wednesday are particularly concerning when the area is so dry.

"Fire Danger Ratings are expected to reach Very High on Wednesday, so we are asking residents to consider delaying any burning activities until Friday,” Superintendent McArdle said.

"Current warm, dry conditions mean landowners need to be very careful when attempting any burning.

"Residents and landowners need to take care when using fire and remember it is their responsibility to control the fire so that it does not escape and cause damage to surrounding properties.

"When undertaking burning activities, landholders need to notify their neighbours 24 hours before lighting a fire, and phone the RFS burn notification line on 02 6653 1097.”

Superintendent McArdle said all Coffs Harbour and Bellingen residents should take the current conditions seriously and make sure they have a Bush Fire Survival Plan to protect their family and property should they be threatened by fire.

"If you are not prepared for the bush fire season then you must act now,” Superintendent McArdle said.

"Everyone should be using this time to prepare their property, which includes clearing gutters and removing combustible fuel from around homes.

"All households should have a well-practiced Bush Fire Survival Plan so residents know what to do, particularly on days of increased fire danger, because there is no room for complacency when it comes to bush fire safety.”