25°
News

RFS issue warning as Fire Danger Rating rises

Jasmine Minhas
| 15th Aug 2017 11:00 AM
NSW Rural Fire Service advises Fire Danger Ratings are expected to reach Very High on Wednesday.
NSW Rural Fire Service advises Fire Danger Ratings are expected to reach Very High on Wednesday. SCOTT POWICK

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THE NSW Rural Fire Service is urging residents in Coffs Harbour and Bellingen to take extreme care when conducting burning activities due to current and forecast unseasonable weather conditions.

NSW RFS Superintendent Sean McArdle said while local brigades have been taking the opportunity to conduct hazard reduction burns across the area, they are seeing an increase in fires escaping from private pile burns.

Strong winds and warm temperatures predicted for this Wednesday are particularly concerning when the area is so dry.

"Fire Danger Ratings are expected to reach Very High on Wednesday, so we are asking residents to consider delaying any burning activities until Friday,” Superintendent McArdle said.

"Current warm, dry conditions mean landowners need to be very careful when attempting any burning.

"Residents and landowners need to take care when using fire and remember it is their responsibility to control the fire so that it does not escape and cause damage to surrounding properties.

"When undertaking burning activities, landholders need to notify their neighbours 24 hours before lighting a fire, and phone the RFS burn notification line on 02 6653 1097.”

Superintendent McArdle said all Coffs Harbour and Bellingen residents should take the current conditions seriously and make sure they have a Bush Fire Survival Plan to protect their family and property should they be threatened by fire.

"If you are not prepared for the bush fire season then you must act now,” Superintendent McArdle said.

"Everyone should be using this time to prepare their property, which includes clearing gutters and removing combustible fuel from around homes.

"All households should have a well-practiced Bush Fire Survival Plan so residents know what to do, particularly on days of increased fire danger, because there is no room for complacency when it comes to bush fire safety.”

Coffs Coast Advocate
Will vote stand in the way of love?

Will vote stand in the way of love?

CELEBRANT Sam Dawson is looking forward to the day when she can marry her son and his same-sex partner.

Police search for pair over alleged stealing offence

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.

Do you know this male or female?

Keep your eyes peeled for whale calves

Humpback whale calf jumping and full of energy off Coffs Harbour.

Humpback whale calves spotted.

Looking for a place to start or downsize to?

Come inside Toormina Real Estate's Pick of the Week

Local Partners

SEARCH FOR BEN: No luck finding horse after weekend search

Son Marty says he won't give up until Ben is found, but may have to call for the "big guns”

Here are 10 reasons why the NDIS is the way to go

NDIS focuses on early intervention and delivering supports which produce the best long term outcomes.

A must read for the National Disability Insurance Scheme

From little things big things grow

The Coffs Harbour International Buskers and Comedy Festival returns from September 23 to October 1.

Coffs Harbour Buskers and Comedy Festival returns next month.

New developments announced for Curryfest

TASTE TREATS: New developments for Curryfest 2017.

Fresh ideas and developments show no sign of slowing down.

Jemma's bewitching voice

STAGE PRESENCE: Suzie Mathers and Jemma Rix in a scene from Wicked The Musical.

Wicked musical theatre star Jemma Rix has released her debut album.

Sharks slam ‘stupid’ pitch: ‘I’m sick of it’

SHARK Tank gets heated tonight when the investors are faced with their biggest pet peeve yet again.

Awkward encounter on The Defenders set

Defenders assemble: Krysten Ritter, Finn Jones, Charlie Cox and Mike Colter in a scene from Marvel's The Defenders.

On set with Marvel's The Defenders cast in New York.

Amber Heard hilariously trolls Barnaby Joyce online

Heard vs. Joyce: It’s on.

Aquaman actress is getting her own back after dog apology video.

Ryan Reynolds ‘devastated’ by stuntwoman’s death

Ryan Reynolds in a scene from the movie Deadpool.

A FEMALE stunt driver working on the set of Deadpool 2 has died.

Fifi Box: 'I was sexually assaulted by male celebrity'

"You could argue I’ve been sexually assaulted."

Survivor evictee leaves nothing behind

Mark Wales is the latest to exit Australian Survivor.

Former Australian Army special operations soldier out of Survivor.

Liz Cantor gives Elon Musk serve about running over snake

Elon Musk copped a serve after running over a snake

“He tried to say, ‘I didn’t see it,’ but I replied ‘Bullshit'

Perfect for a large family...

32 Green Links Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 5 2 3 $565,000

It's rare to get so much space in a location so conveniently close to everything. This five-bedroom home on a sprawling 898 sqm block within minutes to the CBD and...

THIS FAMILY HOME TICKS THE BOXES

42 Jemalong Crescent, Toormina 2452

House 3 2 4 $495,000 ...

Perfectly positioned in one of the most popular and most sort after streets in Toormina is this gem of a family home in a great neighbourhood. This three bedroom...

An enviable welcoming vibe and a sought after coastal address!

4 Korora Bay Drive, Korora 2450

House 4 2 2 $699,000

Exuding an inviting, relaxed aura, this 'feel good' property captures an enviable surfside lifestyle, just a short stroll down the road to reserves, beaches and...

Beautiful Karangi...

175a Upper Orara Road, Karangi 2450

House 3 2 6 $695,000 ...

Ten minutes from town and a mile from nowhere. This architecturally designed three-bedroom home in beautiful Karangi combines a highly desired rural lifestyle with...

Freshly refurbished country on home on 128 picturesque acres...

230a Brewers Road, Nana Glen 2450

House 3 1 4 $780,000 ...

Step inside and discover a home filled with grace and character boasting soaring ceilings, the warmth of rich hardwood timber floors and wide shady verandas all...

An investment property to be proud of...

28 Jean Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 2 $425,000

Some properties have that homely feel and this is it! This three bedroom updated property benefits from polished timber flooring as a key feature, updated galley...

Ocean and hinterland views...

1/49 Market Street, Woolgoolga 2456

House 3 2 2 $595,000

With ocean views, a spacious flowing floorplan on three levels and a short walk to everything you love about Woolgoolga, this three-bedroom home hits the lifestyle...

Lifestyle, Location &amp; Rental Opportunity

10/4 Solitary Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Unit 2 1 1 $409,000

Welcome to a sweeping panorama of ocean, island and hinterland views along with a birds eye outlook of the Coffs Jetty Precinct. This top floor unit benefits from...

Your Very Own Beachside Resort

19 Parkes Drive, Korora 2450

House 4 3 2 $899,000

This sophisticated beach-side retreat combines pure luxury and premier resort style living in one magnificent package. Positioned perfectly to capture superb ocean...

Walking distance to beach, shopping, cafes - what more do you need?...

5/34 Boultwood Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Unit 3 2 1 $359,000

Location says it all. Beautiful three bedroom units like this are hard to find in the perfect position of a small complex of ten. Spacious open plan...

Developer tears up couple's contract for new home

Jade and Edward Roberts were stung by the sunset clause on the first day of their honeymoon.

The developer has the right to do this under the sunset clause

Reports of Ibrahim family connections to farm and food hub

John Ibrahimat Bluesfest 2012.

REPORTS circulate colourful Sydney family have investments on the NR

Stunning, heritage-listed Coast home going under the hammer

STUNNING: Buderim House, a stunning heritage-listed Queenslander estate, is going to auction.

Coast home that played host to royalty is set for auction

Internet king Kim Dotcom house-hunting

Kim Dotcom and his partner Elizabeth Donnelly have apparently been in Queenstown scoping out houses. Photo / Kim Dotcom

Dotcom tweeted pictures and video of himself and partner Elizabeth Donnelly