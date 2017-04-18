24°
RFS concerned over false alarms

Jasmine Minhas
| 18th Apr 2017 12:15 PM
The RFS have received a barrage of phone calls from concerned residents in relation to pile burns.
The RFS have received a barrage of phone calls from concerned residents in relation to pile burns.

ROYAL Fire Service Mid North Coast have issued a warning for the public to notify the service if they intend to undertake pile burns.

The RFS have received a barrage of phone calls from concerned residents in relation to pile burns, unnecessarily taking up the brigade's time.

The team were called out to an apparent structure fire burning in Upper Orara at around 3:20 this morning however it was found to be a larg pile burn behind a home.

An RFS spokesperson said even though it may not be summer anymore, people need to notify the service of their pile burns all year around.

"We need to be informed at least 1 hour before lighting in order to avoid confusion,” said an RFS spokesperson.

Coffs Coast Advocate
The RFS have received a barrage of phone calls from concerned residents in relation to pile burns, unnecessarily taking up the brigade's time.

