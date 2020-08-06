Rexx eyes Coffs Habour success to follow Grafton affair

REX will be cheering for Rexx when the 100-1 pop runs in Thursday’s $150,000 Carlton Draught Coffs Harbour Cup.

Rexx, the thoroughbred, is a five-year-old gelding trained by Ian Cook at Guyra. Rex Ellis is one of 12 members of a Guyra syndicate, who race Rexx.

Ian Cook laughed when told of the coincidence and Rex owning Rexx.

He wasn’t laughing about the outside barrier (16) though.

“We took him to Sydney for a Highway (after a win at Grafton) and he drew the outside there too,” Cook said.

“He had to do a lot of work to get across there.”

Ian bought Rexx for $10,000 on line.

“I was looking for a horse,” he said.

“I’d just bought him when the boys rang me asking if I might get another horse for them so I just put them into him and things have gone on from there.”

A first up fifth at Scone was followed by another fifth at Grafton, before he won at the same track over the Coffs Cup 1600m distance, and then his testing eighth in the Sydney Highway.

“The boys have fallen madly in love with him,” he laughed.

The boys (and one female) are: Steve Kliendienst, Beau Orchard, Logan Beechey, Matthew Simpson, Mal Gaukroger, Peter Collins, Adam Mendes, Boyd Stanley, Hayden Raper, David “Chook” Lyes, Rex Ellis and Lisa Ellis.

That Rexx was rated a 100-1 chance on TAB Fixed yesterday doesn’t matter to Cook, the syndicate members and even the horse.

“He can’t read or write,” Cook said of the galloper.

“He’s been working well. He’s fit and he will try.”

That’s all Cook asks.

“Be nice if he was to win. We’ve also got successor in the last as well. He’s 40-1,” he said.

While the $150,000 Coffs Cup is a highlight it might not be his “grand final”.

The long range plan is to win the Guyra Cup,” Ian said of the home town feature.

“We might go to the Moree Cup after this. We did have him at Doomben on Saturday but they’ve closed the borders there so we’ll stay at Coffs,” he said.