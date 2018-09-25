Menu
TRAINER: Kyra Ensbey and her dog Chilli.
Reward for calm behaviour

by Kyra Ensbey from Bright Bessy Dog Training
25th Sep 2018 11:30 AM

QUESTION: My bull arab barks as soon as someone knocks on the front door. How can I stop him from doing this as it has become really embarrassing?

 

ANSWER: Put your dog on the lead and bring him to the front door.

Have a second person knock on the door at the dog's eye height.

If your dog doesn't react, reward with a high-value treat.

Progress to the second person knocking from the other side of the door and work up to knocking with the door closed.

While doing this, you should get your dog to focus on a treat and reward when not reacting.

Eventually, door knocking will not be a trigger to your dog any more.

 

Have a question for Kyra? Email rachel.vercoe@ coffscoastadvocate.com.au and Kyra will answer in the following editions.

    Local Partners