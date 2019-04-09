Revved up for retirement

WEDGED between the former police station and a veterinary hospital, a building with blue signage reads Denis Spagnolo Auto Maintenance.

Just a few months short of 50 years spending his days tinkering under car bonnets, Denis Spagnolo, the man behind the sign and this long-standing local business, is hanging up his overalls and closing up shop.

At the age of 15 and nine months he walked out of Coffs Harbour High School and into an apprenticeship as a motor mechanic. He has been in the same job and the same building in Lyster St ever since.

"I started under Gordon Stuart, a good old-fashioned mechanic and mentor, and when I finished my time as an apprentice we went into partnership,” Denis said.

He was only in his early twenties, working hard and enjoying his chosen profession, when Denis ended up buying the business and building from Gordon, who was retiring.

"It was a good feeling to put my name on the sign.”

"Town was a lot smaller in those days. When I walked down the street to bank my pay you would know everyone. Things have changed but people haven't.”

Described by his family and friends as caring and trustworthy and a true man of his word, Denis is also "known to police”.

"Being right next door to the old police station I used to do all the police cars, I still do lots of personal cars for the police.”

"There have been customers coming here ever since I was an apprentice and now their kids come too. When you give good regular service people know they can trust you and have confidence in you.

"I've always had the backing of my family, and my wife Christine has been the best business partner.”

Even though it's been 50 years in the one profession, as cars changed so did the mechanics and with the introduction of power steering, fuel-injection, electronics and ABS braking, Denis was always learning something new.

"It's been a good profession and I've seen a lot of young blokes come through.”

"It all started getting complicated around the mid '80s. I still like the old Jags, they're not too bad to work on, we used to do a lot of European and British cars back in the day.

Denis is going from spending his days inside a garage to being out in the paddock .

"I've got a beef cattle farm which should keep me occupied. I was going to retire at 65 in a few months but then I thought I should grab the opportunity and do it now while I'm half fit and healthy.”

"A big thank you to past and present staff and customers - it's been a great ride for a lot of years.”

Denis said he'll be "doing the paperwork” for a month or so even though the business will close this week and he is open to offers on the building in Lyster St. Inquiries to 6652 3465.