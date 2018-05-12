Disgusting truth behind my Dyson

ALL throughout my twenties - the hype and magic tricks surrounding Dyson vacuum cleaners had fallen on deaf ears.

The claims let alone the cost associated with said device didn't appeal to me. I'd rather ditch the booze for a year than dish out hundreds on a single whizzbang cleaning machine.

Since moving out five years ago - I'd been vacuuming my apartment with Blue - my trusty Phillips-on-wheels vacuum cleaner.

It was love at first sight when the salesman sold it to me for $79. No bells and whistles - he said the cheap price tag wasn't a reflection on quality, but simply to "shift stock" before EOFYS.

Once a week, Blue would roll out and do its thing on my carpet, floorboards and tiles - and on face value, it did a decent job. The dust was kept at bay, stray hairs were hoovered in a second and cobwebs were sucked into oblivion.

So when friends, colleagues and even family (namely my clean freak of a mum) tried to convince me to spend upwards of $500 on a vacuum cleaner that would be "life changing", I scoffed. My floors were doing just fine.

Trusty Blue I thought had been fighting the good fight and keeping my apartment clean.

But last month, I got the opportunity to test out Dyson's new vacuum cleaner - the V10 Absolute+. It was their new cordless creation with a suction "so powerful" and a design "so refined" that using any other of their devices would be a step backwards.

Moving away from traditional corded appliances, this spiffy wonderstick was the Rolls Royce of their stable - and I was pretty intrigued to see what the hype was all about.

For scientific purposes, I compared the Dyson against my Phillips which I'd been using for five years. Blue had followed me from apartment to apartment in Sydney, and never really failed unless it chewed a bobby pin or swallowed a stale burger ring the wrong way.

When I opened the box, there lay in front of me a world of unknowns. A golden stick and cylinder with a big silver trigger. Round brushes and different shaped nozzles. I called my partner into the loungeroom and his eyes doubled - and not because of the $999 price tag.

At first glance, the Dyson V10 looked like something out of Star Wars.

The device, which following assembly resembled some sort of intergalactic alien weapon, promised to kick my Phillips butt with ease. I suddenly felt bad for old Blue.

The box spruiked the strength of the V10 motor - which spins 2000 times per second when set to "max" - as well as a motorised brush head and ball joints that allows the user to manoeuvre the vac around without a worry.

It even supposedly adjusts its performance based on altitude, barometric pressure, temperature and whether you're pointing it up or down. I felt really, really bad for Blue.

Now our carpet - despite its age and general wear and tear - is in relatively good nick. On the surface, the Phillips vacuum had kept our floor pretty fresh - or so I'd thought.

But within three minutes of powering up the Dyson, this happened.

Giving the Dyson a whirl made me realise I'd been living in filth.

1.5L of dust, hair and god knows what else was waiting in the cylinder to be emptied before finishing the rest of the house.

I'd barely done half a room when confronted with my filthy reality. I'd been living in a dust bowl, and here I was blaming asthma, allergies and my all too frequent breakouts on the resident cat and too much chocolate and booze.

Don't cry for me I'm already dead ... from dust-covered shame.

For those who don't know what causes the unsightly build-up of dust, here's a quick lesson. Usually it forms from the natural erosion of soil, sand and rock. Oh, and another major contributor is people and pets.

When it comes to your health, the crap in your carpet - which you think has been sucked away - could actually be a big health hazard hiding in your home.

"The effect of dust can be immediate and obvious, such as uncontrollable sneezing when you fling open old curtains," National Asthma Council spokesman Siobhan Brophy said.

"Dust mites can get into soft furnishings like your couch or carpet, which can cause a lot of problems for someone with an allergy ... such as flare-ups in asthma or allergies."

Asthma and allergy triggers range from dust mites to pollen and even mould - but a lot of people - myself included - think vacuuming is enough to get everything out of your floor.

My Phillips vacuum cleaner was doing its job on the surface, but left a rude shock underneath.

According to John Roberts, an environmental engineer known as Dr Dust in the UK is obsessed with household hygiene, and says a typical carpet contained such high levels of toxic chemicals that it would trigger an environmental clean-up if found outside.

His ugly carpet findings, according to The Telegraph, suggest that dirty carpets could be one of the major causes of various allergies and cancer. Oh, and apparently it can even make you fat.

A 2017 study in the US revealed that normal house dust is capable of carrying hormone-altering chemicals that prompt cells in the body to accumulate fat.

Experiments found that even small amounts of dust, which can be inhaled, ingested or absorbed through the skin, were enough to provoke the effect.

Everything was starting to make sense.

I gave the first area of my trial the benefit of the doubt. Being the entrance to the house, I figured it was a pretty high traffic stretch of carpet compared to the rest of the room. I had confidence the rest of my apartment wouldn't be such a shock - but I was wrong.

Please welcome Exhibit B.

Our bedroom was just as bad.

Our bedroom was just as nasty. The shame. And this wasn't even under the bed.

The wardrobe and space between our doorway and the window was a horror show. It looked like we'd captured a stray kitten and stuffed it in a tube for safekeeping. I needed a drink. And maybe a spew.

It was pretty disturbing to see just how much dirt and dust my regular vacuum was missing on a regular basis.

I hadn't fully charged the V10 before embarking on my cleaning excursions (I'd missed that note in the instruction manual), so about halfway through our two-bedder, she lost juice.

The Dyson V10 will need three hours of charge for about one hour of use, or 30 minutes of power in 'maximum mode'.

Charging the lithium-ion battery is pretty crucial when you go cord-free. It will take you about three hours, but once you're set, you could have an hour of deep-cleaning power at your disposal.

Despite confronting me with the ugly truth of my living space, it does manoeuvre like a dream. The start button is like a trigger - a little noisy when in motion because of the high-pitched jet-engine - but not unbearable.

But what I did learn over time is that if you keep your V10 powered up on the maximum mode for a long period of time - don't expect any more than 30 minutes of use.

The Dyson V10 showed me what kind of house I was really living in.

So am I a convert? My savings account says "no", but my peace of mind says "absolutely". Considering the sheer amount of dirt and dust this vacuum picked up from the tiles, crevices, and carpets it's a no-brainer. To be honest, I'm pretty annoyed that I had put so much faith in Blue.

So if there's anything I've learned from this experiment, it's that skimping on a cheaper vacuum for the sake of being thrifty probably isn't worth the drop in quality.

Because once you've tried this vac, it's pretty hard to turn back.

To my horror, this is after three minutes of vacuuming.