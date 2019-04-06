REVEALED: The best spots to buy and sell on the Coffs Coast

ON THE MARKET: Find out where you should be concentrating your efforts in the housing market.

A NEW study has revealed what suburbs in the Coffs Harbour region are soaring, plateauing and crashing when it comes to the fickle world of the house market.

A joint study by Aussie Home Loans and CoreLogic has revealed the most affordable median house prices in the region are Red Rock ($396,316), Coramba ($428,450) and Sandy Beach ($457,632).

Coffs Harbour ($466,608), Nana Glen ($467,974) and Woolgoolga ($494,148) are also reasonably priced.

In a list compiled of the 20 lowest median house values, Boambee came out as the most expensive location in the region, with the median sitting at $671,019.

Korora ($665,294), Bucca ($654,118) and Bonville ($622,496) are also on the pricey end of the spectrum.

CEO of Aussie James Symond said most of the suburbs in the region have experienced an upwards trend in prices over the last year, with Corindi Beach experiencing the greatest increase at 10.3 per cent.

"All but two of the most affordable suburbs for houses and units have experienced some growth in median value over the last 12 months, with houses in Upper Orara and Bonville the exceptions with median value declines of 6.3 per cent and 1.8 per cent respectively," Mr Symond said.

Top 20 lowest median house values in Coffs Harbour. Contributed

The statistics also revealed houses in Nana Glen are being snapped up the quickest, lasting just 40 days on the market.

Corindi Beach houses on the other hand take 88 days to sell.

There's been the most movement in Coffs Harbour over the last 12 months with 415 houses sold, followed by Boambee East (120) and Toormina (116).

As for units, if you prefer Sawtell ($460,062) over Coffs Harbour ($348,760) you will need to be prepared to pay at least an extra $100,000.

Unit prices have risen by nearly 32 per cent in Sawtell over the past year, with Sapphire Beach (27.2 per cent) and Toormina (19.5 per cent) also experiencing great growth.

The smallest growth has been experienced in Korora, with units only going up 4.9 per cent.