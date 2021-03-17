REVEALED: Works to begin soon on Jetty transformation

Civil infrastructure and public domain works will commence from mid-2021. Photo: Trevor Veale / The Coffs Coast Advocate

The much-anticipated redevelopment of the Jetty Foreshores is forging ahead, with Coffs MP Gurmesh Singh revealing infrastructure works are slated to begin in mid-2021.

Architects have been short-listed to pitch their designs, and discussions have been underway with the project advisory committee on rebranding the precinct - with renaming examples like Coffs Cove and Fourshores thrown in the mix.

The committee has held a number of meetings since it was formed after the Government's unveiling of the Draft Concept Plan in October last year, which had stirred up controversy over its provision for a retirement home by the site of the Former Fishing Club - some of the most coveted real estate on the Coffs Coast.

The 12-member committee, which includes an array of local business, political and community leaders, has been tasked with better aligning the draft plans with the community's desires for the reinvented precinct.

Coffs MP Gurmesh Singh this week revealed that a broader community consultation process for the vision will also begin by mid-year, once the committee's refined draft plan is released to the public.

It will likely include information days, online surveys and drop-in sessions.

"We look forward to continuing the conversation with the community as the project progresses," Mr Singh said.

Mr Singh said the civil infrastructure works and public domain upgrades for the precinct will start in mid-2021 subject to approvals, after the NSW Government allocated $20m in economic stimulus funding to fast-track the works last year.

Following a recent expression of interest campaign, the government short-listed the architects to pitch their designs for the public domain works and a Design Review Panel will help choose the preferred architect.

"We are impressed with the calibre of architects and look forward to the successful architect joining the team and working with the community as we prepare to shape and deliver a thriving new waterfront precinct for Coffs Harbour," Mr Singh said.

Jordan Esplanade will be transformed under the redevelopment works.



The steering committee recently received updated information on some of the early infrastructure works, which include a 75-tonne marine travel lift at the former slipway site on Marina Drive, slated for completion in late 2021, and the boat ramp upgrade which is scheduled for completion in late 2022.

The ramp upgrade will take place in two stages, the first including the extension of the breakwater, the widening of the boat ramp, new pontoons and dredging. The second includes new amenities, carparking, recreational furniture, landscaping and pathways.

In their February meeting the committee discussed how the precinct should be branded in the future, and emphasised the importance of factors such as dining with views, screening of the railway, and indigenous experiences.

Members of the public who wish to discuss the precinct revitalisation opportunity are invited to contact Project Advisory Steering Committee members at coffsforeshore@property.nsw.gov.au