Concept designs for the upgrade of the Sawtell Swimming Pool.
News

REVEALED: Woopi and Sawtell pool designs make a splash

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@news.com.au
26th Nov 2020 5:30 AM
THE first release of the detailed concept designs of the Woolgoolga and Sawtell pool redevelopments gives the community a glimpse into what a 21st century aquatic centre looks like.

The redevelopment of pools marks the next step in Coffs Harbour City Council’s mission to bring the pools, which are around 37-years-old, into the modern era.

Coffs Harbour City Council Mayor Councillor Denise Knight said the detailed designs take into account comprehensive community engagement which determined the community’s needs.

“It’s crucial that we have attractive and popular pools for the community and visitors,” she said.

Woolgoolga and Sawtell Swimming Pool Upgrades and Features:

- Main pool will be 25 metres long, with eight lanes, ranging in depth from 1.2 metres to 1.65 metres, plus an additional lane providing all accessible ramp access, steps and pool ladders to suit a range of abilities

- 10m x 8m learn to swim pool which will be heated and have an access hoist to suit a range of user abilities

- Splash pad of about 200 square metres featuring slide, jets and tipping buckets catering for a range of ages and abilities

- Upgraded building

- Terrace seating adjacent to the 25 metre pool

- Grassed areas will be provided around the aquatic components

- Picnic shelter and BBQ will be provided

Council is now seeking government grants funding to assist with the cost of constructing the two new pools.

coffs harbour city council sawtell sawtell pool woolgoolga development
Coffs Coast Advocate

