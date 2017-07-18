REVEALED: Why our ambulance fees are rising

GOING UP: NSW Ambulance emergency call out fees have increased $8 this financial year.

ON AVERAGE, NSW Ambulance paramedics receive a 000 call every 28 seconds.

But just 10% of these calls are for life threatening conditions.

To keep the service sustainable NSW Ambulance call out fees have increased by $8 this financial year.

According to NSW Ambulance Media the fees, reviewed and adjusted annually by the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal, increased on average by 2% for the 2017/18 financial year.

NSW residents requiring emergency transportation - via road or air - will now be charged a call out fee of $372 plus an additional charge of $3.35 per kilometre.

The 2017/18 fee increased from $364 in the previous financial year and an additional six cents for kilometre travelled was added.

Call out fees are subsidised by the NSW Government and remain one of the lowest in Australia.

According to insurance company, nib, call out fees in Victoria are more than $1100 and even more expensive for air services. In South Australia it's about $934 plus $5.40 per kilometre. While in Western Australia costs start at $932; $918 in the ACT and between $6-800 in the Northern Territory.

Ambulance fees for residents in Queensland and Tasmania are covered by their state governments.

The NSW Government funds 49% of each ambulance invoice for state residents.

Concession groups such as pensioners, health care card holders and eligible veterans remain exempt from ambulance fees. Similarly, individuals with basic health insurance or ambulance-only cover are exempt.

Fees support out-of-hospital medical care for NSW residents and purchase new equipment, fleet services and infrastructure.

NSW Ambulance provides services to more than 7.5 million people across the state across 801,600 square kilometres.