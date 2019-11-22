REVEALED: Who will run again at the next election?

Which councillors will run again ?

THE only current Coffs Harbour City Councillor to clearly state an intention to run again at next year's local election is Cr Sally Townley.

All 128 local councils in NSW will hold general elections on 12 September 2020.

Cr Michael Adendorff has also given a strong indication he will run again.

The others say they haven't decided yet with two yet to respond to the Advocate's calls and messages.

Cr Sally Townley.

Dr Townley is currently serving her seventh year as a Coffs Harbour City Councillor.

She says she will run again at the September 2020 election and will also put her hand up for Mayor.

"I think there's a lot of important issues facing our community such as environmental health, social equity and climate resilience," Dr Townley said.

"I think we've made some good advancements on these issues but I would like to help the community go further in those areas."

Cr Michael Adendorff.

Cr Micheal Adendorff is in his first term and says he feels "duty bound" to run again.

"There is still so much to achieve," Cr Adendorff said.

Mayor Denise Knight.

Current Mayor Denise Knight says she will make a call in the new year.

"In the past I've made my decision around May or June."

She has been on council since 2008 and served the last two terms as Mayor.

Cr Paul Amos.

Paul Amos is a first term councillor. He is the proprietor of the Bailey Centre. He says he hasn't decided if he will run again.

"It's a little while off for me to make the call," Mr Amos said.

He says he will make a decision in March next year.

"There's no special reason, that's just about six months out from the election."

Cr John Arkan

Another councillor serving their third term is John Arkan.

"Nothing is decided as yet. I am just going to finish this year and then assess it," Cr Arkan said.

"Twelve years on council is a lot for me.

"I'll just get through this year then check with my wife and see where we're up to."

Cr George Cecato.

George Cecato also says it is too early to make a call.

"It's a bit too early for me to make a decision yet. I will probably start thinking about it in April or May next year."

It is Cr Cecato's first term and he ran on a platform of bringing the voice of business to council.

"And also to promote a positive view from council to businesses and people wanting to relocate here."

Cr Keith Rhoades and Deputy Mayor Tegan Swan did not respond to the Advocate's calls and messages but we hope to bring you their responses next week.