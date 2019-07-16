Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Movies

REVEALED: Who will play Elvis in biopic

by Emily Halloran
16th Jul 2019 9:27 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE name of the actor who will play the King in Baz Luhrmann's Elvis biopic can finally be revealed.

Hollywood actor Austin Butler, known for playing Sebastian Kydd in the The Carrie Diaries, has been given the role.

 

The King of Rock and Roll Elvis Presley and Austin Butler. (AP Photo)
The King of Rock and Roll Elvis Presley and Austin Butler. (AP Photo)


It is understood director Baz Luhrmann was considering four other actors for the role of The King of Rock and Roll.

Only last week, there was speculations US rapper G-Eazy was eyeing off the part.

Double Oscar winner Tom Hanks has already been announced to play Elvis' manager Colonel Tom Parker in the yet-to-be-titled movie.

Mr Butler broke the news to his fans on Instagram this morning, sharing a quote by Elvis: "You have my life complete, and I love you so much."

 

Austin Butler.
Austin Butler.


The film is set to be shot on the Gold Coast at Village Roadshow Studios in Oxenford.

A deal to shoot the movie on the Gold Coast was made between Luhrmann and Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk on May 1.

The production is expected to employ 900 people in behind-the-scenes roles, including set construction, catering and transportation, and inject more than $105 million into the economy.

More Stories

austin butler baz luhrmann elvis presley entertainment movie

Top Stories

    Cultural divide prompts 'crisis' community meeting

    premium_icon Cultural divide prompts 'crisis' community meeting

    News COFFS is a city divided by the cost of arts and culture. Ratepayers will this week voice concerns over the council's $78.6 million civic space development.

    LOCKED IN: Clarence Correctional Centre GM appointed

    premium_icon LOCKED IN: Clarence Correctional Centre GM appointed

    News Veteran of State's prison system takes on challenge

    Mayor waives fees to save popular Coffs event

    premium_icon Mayor waives fees to save popular Coffs event

    News Concerns over future of weekly event put to rest.

    HIT AND RUN: Coffs man bedridden after being struck by truck

    premium_icon HIT AND RUN: Coffs man bedridden after being struck by truck

    News ROBERT Denne's world has been flipped upside down since the incident