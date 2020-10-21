REVEALED: Who is turning up to meetings and briefings

Cr John Arkan attended just one of the 31 briefings held to inform Councillors prior to their meetings.

Mayor Denise Knight and the current Deputy, George Cecato, have attended all 24 Coffs Harbour City Council meetings in the last financial year.

Councillor Paul Amos has also attended every meeting.

Mayor Knight did have to leave early, due to a family emergency, just before the vote for Deputy Mayor on September 10.

But other than that, she's attended all 24 meetings between July 1, 2019 and June 30, 2020.

She has copped the brunt of the criticism from those opposed to the Cultural and Civic Space. She has championed the project and has been supported by a core group made up of Crs Sally Townley, George Cecato and Michael Adendorff.

Coffs Harbour City Council Mayor Denise Knight

Attendance rates for the other Councillors were as follows:

- Tegan Swan 21

- Keith Rhoades 21

- Michael Adendorff 23

- Sally Townley 21

- John Arkan 18

Cr John Arkan

Attendance rates varied much more broadly when it came to council briefings where councillors hear from experts on a range of issues to help inform their decisions.

Council briefings are held each Tuesday prior to the Thursday evening meetings.

Others are held as needed - around two a month in addition to the regular briefings prior to meetings.

Councillor John Arkan was a stand out as far as non-attendance at those briefings.

Out of the 31 held, he attended only one of them.

Cr Keith Rhoades also had a poor attendance rate showing up to just four briefings.

Attendance rates for the other Councillors were as follows:

- Denise Knight 29

- Tegan Swan 23

- Paul Amos 29

- Michael Adendorff 13

- George Cecato 29

- Sally Townley 24