REVEALED: When to snag a piece of Coffs’ major development

Works on stages 1 and 2 for the $100 million senior living community and care facility dubbed "The Shoreline Park Beach" are expected to start simultaneously in December this year.

Works on stages 1 and 2 for the $100 million senior living community and care facility dubbed "The Shoreline Park Beach" are expected to start simultaneously in December this year.

THE largest development ever reviewed by Coffs Harbour City Council has been given the green light for construction to begin.

Works on stages 1 and 2 for the $100 million senior living community and care facility dubbed "The Shoreline Park Beach" are expected to start simultaneously in December this year following the recent approval of the construction certificate.

The ground works on the large parcel of land located on the corner of Arthur and York Streets have been underway since May.

Works on stages 1 and 2 for the $100 million senior living community and care facility are expected to start in December.

The Bachrach Naumburger Group, owners of Park Beach Plaza and Park Beach Homebase, appointed local engineering firm de Groot & Benson as project manager.

The development consists of 18 independent living ground-level townhouses, 143 apartments across two buildings, and a 120-bed state of the art 'high care' Residential Care Facility.

Works on stages 1 and 2 for the $100 million senior living community and care facility are expected to start in December.

A resort-style community centre, pool, walking trail, gardens and recreation facilities are also set to be situated inside the gated community.

A timeline for the development and prices of the properties are expected to be available by Easter next year.

Ahead of the sod turning earlier this year, it was estimated it would take about six years to complete and will create more than 180 jobs during construction.