REVEALED: When the new hospital will open

An artist impression of how the Macksville Hospital will look once built. NSW Health

A MILESTONE has been reached on the new $73-million Macksville hospital with the foundations laid and the build now set to start.

The sod turning ceremony this morning makes way for construction of the new hospital, which is set to be completed by late next year.

"Today celebrates the beginning of the main works in the NSW Government's commitment to build a new $73 million hospital at Macksville," Member for Oxley, Melinda Pavey MP said.

"What I love about this project, is two-fold.

"First, we will have a state-of-the-art development, which will enhance patient care and improve ambulatory care and outpatient treatments. It will be a facility that sets the medical standard in regional areas, thanks to our brilliant local nurses, doctors and health professionals.

"In addition, during the build, our local tradies get more work. It's a boost to our local economy."

Ms Pavey announced the lead contractor for the project - Australian construction company, Hansen Yuncken - last last year and soon after major earthworks follow.

Oxley MP Melimda Pavey today officially marked the start of construction on the $73 million Macksville Hospital build. Trevor Veale

Since then, bulk excavation work has enabled in-ground services to be installed, as well as footings and foundation works.

The new hospital is being built on a greenfield site, three kilometres north of the Macksville town centre, approximately midway between Macksville and Nambucca Heads.

"Once complete, the project scope also includes an emergency department, inpatient units, operating theatres, maternity services and community and allied health facilities," Ms Pavey said.

Macksville Hospital flyover: The NSW Government has today released artists impressions of the new Macksville Hospital.

"The Project Team, including Mid North Coast Local Health District and Health Infrastructure, continues to consult with clinicians, community representatives and other stakeholders to ensure the hospital will meet the community's needs."

The hospital development is on track for completion in late 2020 with an operational commissioning phase to follow, prior to the transfer of services from the existing hospital and the commencement of clinical operations from the new hospital.