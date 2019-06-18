REVEALED: What's in the State Budget for Oxley?

A $50 million upgrade of the Waterfall Way rated a mention in today's State Budget.

CONSTRUCTION funds for the new $73-million Macksville Hospital and funding for a $50 million upgrade of Waterfall Way are among the major projects, winning funding today in the State Budget.

The Berejiklian Government says it has delivered on its Waterfall Way upgrade promise, made prior to the State Election, by factoring in the project's initial costings into the State Budget.

Member for Oxley Melinda Pavey announced a community-driven 2019-2020 NSW Budget.

The Bellingen and Dorrigo communities have waited decades for an upgrade of Waterfall Way. RMS

"These projects and initiatives reflect the needs of the people of our region," Mrs Pavey said.

"For instance, there is $13.7 million for the works underway this year at the new $73 million Macksville Hospital, as well as funding for the range of commitments made during the 2019 election campaign.

Construction work is underway on the $73 million Macksville Hospital. NSW Health

"Delivering key infrastructure projects is a priority. I want to see our region continue to develop, grow and improve, and this budget provides for everyone across the board".

Projects that have been allocated major funding include:

$9.9 million for construction of sewer systems for the Mylestom, Raleigh and Repton communities

$10 million to transform the Verge Street Fields at Kempsey into a Regional Sports Hub

$50 million for upgrades to the Waterfall Way

$20 million for upgrades to Maria River Road and other local roads

$3 million to the Bowraville Recreational Club for the Sport and Youth Hub

$8 million for the Valla Industrial Estate

$8 million for constructing the new Nambucca TAFE Connected Learning Centre

An artist impression of the proposed new Macksville Hospital. NSW Health

Mrs Pavey said councils may apply for funding allocated by the NSW Government to improve the regional road network.

"I encourage Councils to apply for their share of NSW Government's two regional road infrastructure programs - the $500 million Fixing Local Roads program to assist in the repair, maintenance and sealing of local roads, and the $500 million Fixing Country Bridges program to replace the worst timber bridges."

Member for Oxley Melinda Pavey.

The projected surplus for the 2018-19 budget is $802 million, demonstrating that despite challenging economic conditions, the NSW Government has managed the economy very well.