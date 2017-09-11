24°
News

REVEALED: What's Drake doing on our Big Banana?

WHAT'S THIS? Could Drake be coming to Coffs Harbour?
WHAT'S THIS? Could Drake be coming to Coffs Harbour? Twitter
Keagan Elder
by

IT HAS been clarified why R&B artist Drake's label Universal Music flooded social media with cryptic pictures of the Hotline Bling artist on Australia's Big Things.

No, the fifth wealthiest hip-hop star is not about to set off on a regional tour of Australia.

But he will be bringing his Boy Meets World Tour to our shores this November.

Unfortunately he will be bypassing Coffs despite the use of our most iconic tourist attraction being used to flout his tour.

Drake will be performing in Auckland on November 3 before playing in Sydney on November 8 and 9, Brisbane on November 10 and two Melbourne on November 18 and 20.

Tickets for the Sydney shows go on sale on Thursday. For more, visit www.livenation.com.au.

Related Items

Topics:  big banana boy meets world tour coffs harbour drake

Coffs Coast Advocate
Biological dad of missing child William Tyrrell revealed

Biological dad of missing child William Tyrrell revealed

Sources say he is a grieving father and loved the little boy, despite William being placed in foster care by the state.

Suggestions untagged shark was involved in attack

SHARK CAUGHT: This 1.92m female great white shark was one of three dangerous-listed sharks tagged and released off the Coffs Coast last week.

No suggestion Coffs Coast tagged shark involved in attack

Gardens get the green thumbs up in local competition

Horticulturist and landscape designer Diana Harden from the Northern Rivers is guest judge at our local Spring Garden Competition.

There is a lot of quirky - and I say that with love.

Changed traffic conditions on Pacific Hwy

The latest bridge is the sixth of 15 bridges to be opened to traffic since building work began on the Warrell Creek to Nambucca Heads project in late 2014.

Old Coast Rd south bridge will open to traffic this week.

Local Partners