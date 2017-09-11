REVEALED: What's Drake doing on our Big Banana?

WHAT'S THIS? Could Drake be coming to Coffs Harbour?

IT HAS been clarified why R&B artist Drake's label Universal Music flooded social media with cryptic pictures of the Hotline Bling artist on Australia's Big Things.

No, the fifth wealthiest hip-hop star is not about to set off on a regional tour of Australia.

But he will be bringing his Boy Meets World Tour to our shores this November.

Unfortunately he will be bypassing Coffs despite the use of our most iconic tourist attraction being used to flout his tour.

Drake will be performing in Auckland on November 3 before playing in Sydney on November 8 and 9, Brisbane on November 10 and two Melbourne on November 18 and 20.

Tickets for the Sydney shows go on sale on Thursday. For more, visit www.livenation.com.au.