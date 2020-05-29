REVEALED: What to expect from your local on Monday

THE time has come to grab your friends, head down to the pub, enjoy a cold one and catch up on your social isolation activities.

The NSW Government has relaxed restrictions, allowing pubs, clubs, cafes and restaurants to have up to 50 customers, subject to a one person per four square metre rule, and with strict social distancing guidelines from Monday, June 1.

The announcement was made late last week, an upgrade from 10 people allowed and with little warning, some pubs are likely to remain closed for awhile yet.

The Coffs Hotel manager Donna Philips said the pub, alongside the restaurant are ready for the crowds of 50 max come Monday in the pub and restaurant.

“The changes came out of the left field, it caught most of the industry by surprise,” Donna said.

During the lockdown related to Covid-19, the staff have been busy doing maintenance and deep cleaning.

Social distancing will still be in place with tables 1.5m apart and a record of people entering the venue will be taken.

“We will be implementing extra cleaning and procedures to make sure people follow social distance requirements.

Director of the North Coast Hotel Group, Harry Barry said The Hoey Moey, Seaview Tavern and Moonee Beach Tavern are working hard towards opening Monday but unsure after undergoing renovations.

“We’re still unsure if we’ll make it by Monday in time to open but will keep everyone updated through social media.”

The Pier Hotel told The Advocate they will remain closed.