What's planned for the proposed Beachstone childcare centre

Ohana Early Learning Centre would run the proposed childcare centre if council allows the Beachstone Cafe to undergo a $350,000 refit.

OHANA Early Learning has confirmed it is involved in talks with Cougle Investments to run a new childcare centre inside Beachstone Cafe if the development application is supported by Coffs Harbour City Council.

The locally owned and operated company already runs the Emerald Beach childcare centre located in the new housing estate that's recently been developed by the Cougle family.

Currently Ohana runs four childcare centres on the Coffs Coast and in Grafton.

COMMITTED TO KIDS: Stuart Malouf, Director of Ohana Early Learning. ETC

The business established in 2013 has operated in Coffs Harbour since 2016 when its North Boambee Valley childcare facility opened.

It's four centres now offer care to more than 300 children and families.

"To address local concerns relating to the Beachstone development, our intention is to retain a cafe on the premises as well as contain the perimeter of the centre itself with fencing and a landscaped playground," Ohana Early Learning's Stuart Malouf said.

"We look forward to the Beachstone opportunity as a preschool for three-year-old to school age children and we aim to deliver a quality school readiness program run by our university degree qualified early childhood teaching staff.

"Our belief in the growth of the Coffs Coast region, and in particular the northern beaches corridor, extends to the Woolgoolga township, where we are partnering with an established developer for a new centre for 60 children, to help support the needs of young families on the northern beaches with quality long day care facilities.

Ohana Early Learning centre. Contributed

"We have previously partnered with Cougle Investments and operated one of our recent centres located just north of Fiddaman Rd in the new Emerald Beach Estate.

Mr Malouf said the company employs more than 50 permanent staff and has supported more than 18 educators to upgrade their qualification to both Certificate III and diploma level.

"We are a strong believer in the viability of the Coffs Coast region and seek to support the development of children across our portfolio in achieving strong learning outcomes."