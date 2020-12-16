REVEALED: What a dolphin sanctuary could look like at Coffs

An artist impression of what a sanctuary could look like at Coffs. The drawings have been approved by Dolphin Marine Conservation Park, Action for Dolphins and World Animal Protection.

An artist impression of what a sanctuary could look like at Coffs. The drawings have been approved by Dolphin Marine Conservation Park, Action for Dolphins and World Animal Protection.

CONCEPT drawings of what a dolphin sanctuary could look like in Coffs Harbour have been released.

They coincide with the release yesterday of a NSW Upper House committee report on the use of captive cetaceans for entertainment.

Cetaceans include whales, dolphins, and porpoises.

An inquiry into the use of exotic animals in circuses and the exhibition of cetaceans in NSW was established in September last year.

An artist impression of what a sanctuary could look like at Coffs. The drawings have been approved by Dolphin Marine Conservation Park, Action for Dolphins and World Animal Protection.

Animal welfare groups have welcomed the report which recommends the NSW Government provide support to Dolphin Marine Conservation Park (DMCP), Action for Dolphins and World Animal Protection to enable the completion of a feasibility study into relocating the three remaining dolphins at the park to a sea sanctuary.

The parties have been working together on a feasibility study since 2018.

RELATED: Dolphin doctor in Coffs as part of feasibility study

Terry Goodall, Managing Director of Dolphin Marine Conservation Park, said he is pleased with the outcome and recommendations.

"There were many impassioned submissions from various points of view, but I felt all sides received a fair hearing and consideration," Mr Goodall said.

"Where animal welfare is concerned, it is difficult not to become emotional. We must always consider what is in the best interests of the animals. In this instance, it was all about providing the best welfare outcome for our dolphins, and the recommendations are a great result."

State Member Gurmesh Singh says the NSW Government will formally respond to the inquiry report next year.

"Dolphin Marine Conservation Park is a Coffs Harbour icon and everyone in Coffs and indeed NSW can be proud of the fact they have done so much over the years for dolphins and have now proactively transitioned their business to help educate people about these animals, while ensuring that the dolphins in their care continue to be looked after," Mr Singh said.

"The three remaining dolphins at the park were born in captivity, so their future must be sensitive to that fact."

Coffs MP Gurmesh Singh and Minister for Skills and Tertiary Education Geoff Lee have officially opened the Nursing and Allied Health Hub at TAFE Coffs Harbour.

He noted that the inquiry recommended support for the feasibility study but added:

"What that support looks like is yet to be determined."

Head of Campaigns at World Animal Protection, Ben Pearson said a sanctuary would be a win for the dolphins, a win for DMCP's employees and a win for Coffs Harbour.

"Dolphins can live up to 50 years in captivity, so we are hopeful they will live out their years in a larger and more natural environment," Mr Pearson said.

"This will be the best available outcome for the dolphins, as they cannot be released into the wild."

The inquiry also recommended stronger limitations on the breeding of dolphins, asking the government to consider restricting it to conservation or protection purposes. This would rule out the breeding of further dolphins for entertainment in NSW.

"The inquiry Chair noted there was little evidence for Government action to ban or phase out current practices, given the positive steps made by industry," Mr Singh said.

"For example, Dolphin Marine Conservation Park went on the record that they have already voluntarily ceased breeding dolphins."

Now that DMCP has stopped breeding dolphins, Sea World on the Gold Coast is now the only venue in Australia where captive breeding still takes place.

Mr Goodall is urging the NSW Government to implement the recommendations.

"I believe Dolphin Marine Conservation Park and our resident dolphins, Jet, Bella and Zipper achieved a win from this Inquiry. Now, we need to see the recommendations accepted."