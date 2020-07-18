REVEALED: Top 5 most expensive suburbs on the Coffs Coast

Coffs Harbour’s property market is still staying strong despite the impacts of Covid-19.

NEW figures have revealed the Coffs Coast property market is still staying strong despite the economic impacts of Covid-19.

The median house price across the whole Coffs Harbour LGA, which sits at $558,000, has risen by 4.1 per cent in the last three months.

Overall, the median price is now 31.3 per cent higher than it was five years ago ($425,000).

The latest figures also reveal that Sapphire Beach currently takes the crown as the Coffs Coast’s most expensive suburb.

The median house price in Sapphire Beach is $795,000.

Interestingly, the suburb of Coffs Harbour was the only one in the LGA to record a particularly significant rise in median house price over the last three months.

The price, which currently sits at $490,000, has risen by 13.2 per cent in this time.

The Coffs Coast’s stability during the pandemic has been attributed to its reputation as a tourist destination, with local agents seeing a particular increase in overseas buyers snapping up local properties ‘site unseen.’

According to the data from realestate.com.au, these are the Coffs Coast’s top five most expensive suburbs:

1. Sapphire Beach

Median house price: $795,000

Change in median price over 12 months: 7.4 per cent

Change in median price over five years: 27.2 per cent

2. Boambee

Median house price: $765,000

Change in median price over 12 months: 1.7 per cent

Change in median price over five years: 24.5 per cent

Boambee is the second most expensive suburb on the Coffs Coast.

3. Moonee Beach

Median house price: $759,999

Change in median price over 12 months: 5.9 per cent

Change in median price over five years: 41.5 per cent

4. Sawtell

Median house price: $725,000

Change in median price over 12 months: 5.1 per cent

Change in median price over five years: 51 per cent

With a median price of $725,000, the popular seaside village of Sawtell has taken out fourth place in the top five most expensive suburbs on the Coffs Coast.

5. Bonville

Median house price: $705,000

Change in median price over 12 months: 1.4 per cent

Change in median price over five years: 26.5 per cent