REVEALED: Top 5 most expensive suburbs on the Coffs Coast
NEW figures have revealed the Coffs Coast property market is still staying strong despite the economic impacts of Covid-19.
The median house price across the whole Coffs Harbour LGA, which sits at $558,000, has risen by 4.1 per cent in the last three months.
Overall, the median price is now 31.3 per cent higher than it was five years ago ($425,000).
The latest figures also reveal that Sapphire Beach currently takes the crown as the Coffs Coast’s most expensive suburb.
The median house price in Sapphire Beach is $795,000.
Interestingly, the suburb of Coffs Harbour was the only one in the LGA to record a particularly significant rise in median house price over the last three months.
The price, which currently sits at $490,000, has risen by 13.2 per cent in this time.
The Coffs Coast’s stability during the pandemic has been attributed to its reputation as a tourist destination, with local agents seeing a particular increase in overseas buyers snapping up local properties ‘site unseen.’
According to the data from realestate.com.au, these are the Coffs Coast’s top five most expensive suburbs:
1. Sapphire Beach
Median house price: $795,000
Change in median price over 12 months: 7.4 per cent
Change in median price over five years: 27.2 per cent
2. Boambee
Median house price: $765,000
Change in median price over 12 months: 1.7 per cent
Change in median price over five years: 24.5 per cent
3. Moonee Beach
Median house price: $759,999
Change in median price over 12 months: 5.9 per cent
Change in median price over five years: 41.5 per cent
4. Sawtell
Median house price: $725,000
Change in median price over 12 months: 5.1 per cent
Change in median price over five years: 51 per cent
5. Bonville
Median house price: $705,000
Change in median price over 12 months: 1.4 per cent
Change in median price over five years: 26.5 per cent