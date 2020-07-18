Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Coffs Harbour’s property market is still staying strong despite the impacts of Covid-19.
Coffs Harbour’s property market is still staying strong despite the impacts of Covid-19.
News

REVEALED: Top 5 most expensive suburbs on the Coffs Coast

Jasmine Minhas
18th Jul 2020 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NEW figures have revealed the Coffs Coast property market is still staying strong despite the economic impacts of Covid-19.

The median house price across the whole Coffs Harbour LGA, which sits at $558,000, has risen by 4.1 per cent in the last three months.

Overall, the median price is now 31.3 per cent higher than it was five years ago ($425,000).

The latest figures also reveal that Sapphire Beach currently takes the crown as the Coffs Coast’s most expensive suburb.

The median house price in Sapphire Beach is $795,000.

Sapphire Beach is the Coffs Coast’s most expensive suburb. Photo: Trevor Veale
Sapphire Beach is the Coffs Coast’s most expensive suburb. Photo: Trevor Veale

Interestingly, the suburb of Coffs Harbour was the only one in the LGA to record a particularly significant rise in median house price over the last three months.

The price, which currently sits at $490,000, has risen by 13.2 per cent in this time.

The Coffs Coast’s stability during the pandemic has been attributed to its reputation as a tourist destination, with local agents seeing a particular increase in overseas buyers snapping up local properties ‘site unseen.

According to the data from realestate.com.au, these are the Coffs Coast’s top five most expensive suburbs:

1. Sapphire Beach

Median house price: $795,000

Change in median price over 12 months: 7.4 per cent

Change in median price over five years: 27.2 per cent

2. Boambee

Median house price: $765,000

Change in median price over 12 months: 1.7 per cent

Change in median price over five years: 24.5 per cent

Boambee is the second most expensive suburb on the Coffs Coast.
Boambee is the second most expensive suburb on the Coffs Coast.

3. Moonee Beach

Median house price: $759,999

Change in median price over 12 months: 5.9 per cent

Change in median price over five years: 41.5 per cent

4. Sawtell

Median house price: $725,000

Change in median price over 12 months: 5.1 per cent

Change in median price over five years: 51 per cent

With a median price of $725,000, the popular seaside village of Sawtell has taken out fourth place in the top five most expensive suburbs on the Coffs Coast.
With a median price of $725,000, the popular seaside village of Sawtell has taken out fourth place in the top five most expensive suburbs on the Coffs Coast.

5. Bonville

Median house price: $705,000

Change in median price over 12 months: 1.4 per cent

Change in median price over five years: 26.5 per cent

coffs harbour real estate median house prices property market real estate
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fire victims angered by smash and grab at bushtucker box

        premium_icon Fire victims angered by smash and grab at bushtucker box

        News ‘It’s about the wildlife - they’re not in a good state after the fires.’

        REVEALED: Clarence Rugby League Dream Team of the Decade

        premium_icon REVEALED: Clarence Rugby League Dream Team of the Decade

        Rugby League See who made the final cut in the region’s best 13 players over the past 10 years...

        CPL PREVIEW: Rangers hunting Lions at home

        premium_icon CPL PREVIEW: Rangers hunting Lions at home

        Soccer Top of the table clash the pick of the round and FFA Cup replay comes to Boambee

        Council gets the word on by-election

        premium_icon Council gets the word on by-election

        News The potential for a tied vote has long been a problem for Coffs Council.