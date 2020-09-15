REVEALED: Top 10 rising stars in North Coast Football

NORTH Coast football has been known for producing an array of talent over the years and the next generation could be the brightest crop yet.

With girls and boys breaking through from across the region, The Daily Examiner has compiled a list of stars who could be bound for big things to come on the football field.

10. Brady Power-Casson, Maclean Bobcats: 18-year-old Power-Casson has played an integral part in the Maclean Premier League side’s return to Far North Coast Football, scoring and assisting in a number of goals in 2020.

Brady Power-Casson in acton during the Maclean Bobcats Football Far North Coast opener against Richmond Rovers on Saturday, July 25, 2020.

9. Bailey Bathgate, Grafton United: One of a number of Clarence Valley stars selected to tour the United Kingdom with the West Ham Academy, Bathgate is a versatile defender who has the physicality and composure of a player twice his age.

Majos’ Braydan Jones takes on Grafton's Bailey Bathgate in the Men's Division 2 North grand final between Grafton United Sirens and Majos FC White at Yamba last year.

8. Kasey Sevil, Westlawn Tigers: Another West Ham Academy tour star, Sevil has been holding her own in the Women’s Division 2 North competition for a few seasons now and has developed into one of the best female players in the region.

Tigers’ Kasey Sevil (right) jostles for possession during the North Coast Football women's second division north grand final between Westlawn Tigers and Yamba Breakers at Barnier Park in 2018.

7. Will Vaughn Schultz, Northern Storm: While playing under-15s this season, Vaughn Shultz has scored no less than 26 goals to put him at the top of the club’s charts for 2020.

Junior Golden Boot after Round 11: Can Yvan catch Will, or will there be late flurry Brown or Benson ? Posted by Northern Storm Football Club on Saturday, 5 September 2020

6. Keanu Staader, Maclean Bobcats: A final West Ham Academy participant, Staader has taken his game to the next level in 2020, moving to the Bobcats to further his game en route to the top.

Grafton's Keanu Staader dribbles past Majos' PatSabba in the Men's Division 2 North grand final between Grafton United Sirens and Majos FC White at Yamba on Saturday.

5. Jonas and Angus Waern, Sawtell FC: The inseparable Minnie Water-Wooli twins have been a constant feature on the left flank for Sawtell this season and their efforts have helped lift the Coastal Premier League side to an admirable season.

Wooli twins Jonas (headband) and Angus (ponytail) Waer are flourishing on the left flank for North Coast Football club Sawtell Scorpions in the Coastal Premier League. Pictured in action against Taree Wildcats on Saturday, August 8, 2020.

4. Christian Mirindi, North Coast FC: The first of the current North Coast Football Academy stars, Mirindi scored six goals in the Northern NSW Football NPL Youth competition and has been incredibly hard to handle down the flank for the Academy side all year.

NCF’s Christian Mirindi on the ball as Sawtell FC host North Coast FC in a North Coast Football Coastal Premier League North Conference clash at Sawtell on Saturday, September 12, 2020. Photo: Mitchell Keenan

3. Charlie Shiperlee, Northern Storm: At 15, emerging Storm goalkeeper Shiperlee isn’t the biggest player on the field, but what he lacks in size he makes up for with ability and confidence. Shiperlee has had a big impact on his side and will be looking to become one of the best on the North Coast in the years to come.

What a save from Charlie Shipperlee !! This kids the real deal !! Posted by Northern Storm Football Club on Saturday, 12 September 2020

2. Caleb Lokpo, Coffs City United Lions: A driving force in the Lions’ Coastal Premier League season, Lokpo has been lethal in front of goal and boasts the perfect mix of pace and skill. Lokpo is still young and you get the feeling he’s only just getting started.

Caleb Lokpo rinses the Port defence to set up Coffs City's second goal during their first round Coastal Premier League match Photo: Tim Jarrett

1. Jarrett Power-Casson, North Coast FC: Starting and ending the list with the name Power-Casson, Brady’s younger brother Jarrett has been a force to be reckoned with in 2020.

A whopping 10 goals in the NNSW NPL Youth competition before bagging a hat-trick against Northern Storm in opening round of CPL Northern Conference season, Jarrett has size, speed and most importantly, killer instinct in front of goal.

Maclean's Jarrett Power-Casson in action for NCF as Sawtell FC host North Coast FC in a North Coast Football Coastal Premier League North Conference clash at Sawtell on Saturday, September 12, 2020. Photo: Mitchell Keenan

With a huge pool of talent emerging from the region, we would have thrown in each and every North Coast Football Academy star along with some of the brightest we are yet to see in action, but one thing is for sure, the future of football is in safe hands on the North Coast.