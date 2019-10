REVEALED: The number of guns on the Coffs Coast

THE number of registered firearms on the Coffs Coast has risen in two years - with one person alone owning a massive 58 guns.

Almost 9,000 firearms are registered along the coast from Woolgoolga to Sawtell, according to the latest figures obtained by the NSW Greens through a Freedom of Information application.

Of these, 6,257 are in the hands of 1,281 registered owners in Coffs Harbour.

This number of firearms has increased by more than 500 in two years, with data from 2017 showing there were 5,686 registered firearms in Coffs Harbour.

However the number of registered firearms owners has only increased by 71, meaning owners are on average possessing more guns.

The average registered firearms owner in Coffs Harbour possesses five guns, compared to 4.69 two years ago.

THE FIGURES:

Coffs Harbour (population approx 38,289)

Registered firearms owners: 1,281

Registered firearms: 6,257

Largest number of guns held by one registered owner (excluding collectors): 58

Average registered firearms per registered firearms owner: 5

Woolgoolga & the Northern Beaches (population approx 13,596)

Registered firearms owners: 371

Registered firearms: 1,514

Largest number of guns held by one registered owner (excluding collectors): 23

Average registered firearms per registered firearms owner: 4.1

Sawtell-Toormina (population approx 15,019)

Registered firearms owners: 241

Registered firearms: 1,109

Largest number of guns held by one registered owner (excluding collectors): 39

Average registered firearms per registered firearms owner: 5