REVEALED: The locals who will steer jetty transformation

THE panel which will influence the long-awaited redevelopment of the Coffs Harbour Jetty precinct has finally been revealed.

The 12-member Project Steering Advisory Committee consists of an array of business, political and community leaders and is tasked with shaping a development which will transform the Jetty Foreshore.

Coffs Harbour City Councillor eager to make the panel, Paul Amos and George Cecato, have both been brought on board as well as director of North Coast Regional Development Louise McMeeking.

Bularri Muurlay Nyanggan Aboriginal Corporation executive officer Clark Webb will take a seat at the table along with prominent opponent of the Cultural and Civic Space and 2019 NSW election candidate, Ann Leonard.

They will be joined by Fishermen's Coop manager Bob St John and Yacht Club Commodore John Wait.

Completing the committee is digital marketing consultant Catherine Fowler, Coffs Harbour Chamber of Commerce president Ray Smith, Pier Hotel-owner Warren Skinner, local developer and Coffs Comets club president Steve Gooley, and Latitude 30 owner Marcus Blackwell.

A new Coffs Harbour Jetty Foreshore Precinct Draft Concept and Infrastructure Plan

The formation of the new committee comes along with a new Draft Concept Plan, also released today, which is a new iteration of the Preliminary Concept Plan.

It includes provision for a retirement home on the headland close to the site of the Former Fishing Club.

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh said the new committee would work through details of the concept plan with the Government and its technical consultants so that the final plan is supported by the community and, importantly, can be feasibly implemented.

"It is important we get the balance right and ensure the final plan delivers on the community's expectations but is also feasible and can be implemented to create a thriving waterfront precinct for locals and visitors alike," Mr Singh said.

Councillors George Cecato and Paul Amos at the announcement this morning. Photo: Tim Jarrett

McGregor Coxall has been engaged as the lead consultant to deliver the next phases of the master planning process. With over 20 years' experience in bringing world-class placemaking infrastructure projects to life, the firm will manage the next phase of the masterplan process and the future rezoning proposal for the precinct.

Initially, $5 million is earmarked for the design and implementation of public domain works across the precinct, including a link for pedestrians between the boat ramp and northern end of the precinct.

A further $15 million has been allocated for the design and to complete civil infrastructure works that include the replacement of aged essential infrastructure servicing the precinct including water, power, sewer, telecommunications and gas.

These works are critical as plans are progressed by the Government and other long-term leaseholders in the precinct to invest in their sites, and to provide additional community facilities enhancing the precinct's amenity to locals and visitors.