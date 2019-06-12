REVEALED: The local streets that are hotspots for break-ins

Each quarter the Bureau of Crimes Statistics and Research publishes the latest figures on reported break-ins into homes across the state.

IN ONE year a total of 411 break-ins into homes took place on the Coffs Coast.

Each quarter the Bureau of Crimes Statistics and Research publishes the latest figures on reported crime across the state, and reveals exactly just where these crimes are taking place.

The rate of break-ins in Coffs Harbour has remained stable over recent years, and from April last year to March this year there was a reported rate of 544 incidents per 100,000 people.

Bellingen saw a total of 28 break-ins take place, while Nambucca Heads had 134.

In the last year several areas on the Coffs Coast were found to be 'hotspots' where break-ins were taking place at a higher rate, including: West Coffs, Park Beach, the CBD and the Jetty area.

Some streets in the centres of Toormina, Sawtell, Woolgoolga, Nambucca and Bowraville were also labelled as hotspots for break-ins.

Suburbs including Moonee Beach, Sapphire Beach, Korora, Emerald Beach, Sandy Beach, Safety Beach, Mullaway, Arrawarra, Bellingen, Urunga, Boambee Valley, Bonville and Valla all reportedly had no high break-in rate.

See the full list of break-in 'hotspot' streets below.

Break-in hotspots in Coffs Harbour. BOCSAR

COFFS HARBOUR

West Coffs

- Bray St

- Kurrajong St

- Argyll St

- Elm St

- Frederick St

- Katherine Cl

- Taloumbi Rd, toward Bray St

- Grant Cl

- Hughes Cl

- Hannaford Pl

- Apollo Dr

- Perry Dr

- O'Niell St, southern end

- Antaries Ave

- Norfolk Cr

- Joyce St, toward Bray St

- West High St

- Murdock St

- Azalea Ave

- Davis Lane

- King St, eastern end

- Pitt St, northern end

- McLean St

- Scarba St

City Centre

- Gordon St

- Avenue St

- Valley St

Jetty

- Harbour Dr between Hogbin Dr and Dibbs St intersections, and between Moore St and Camperdown St intersections

- Hogbin Dr between Harbour Dr and Albany St roundabouts

- James Lane

- Howard Lane

- Dibbs St

- Victoria St, western end

- Collingwood St

- Hood St

- Mildura St

Park Beach

- Arthur St

- Park Beach Rd

- Boultwood St

- Prince St

- Hogbin Dr North

- Columbus Circuit

- San Francisco Ave

- Pacific Ave

- York St

- Karuah Ave

- Brunswick Ave

- Nambucca Ave

- Manning Ave

- Macauley's Headland Dr

- Clarence Crescent

- Richmond Dr

- Phillip St

- Condon St

- Vincent St

- Fitzgerald St

Break-in hotspots in Woolgoolga. BOCSAR

WOOLGOOLGA

- South St

- Parker Cl

- Shanahan Cl

Break-in hotspots in Toormina and Sawtell. BOCSAR

TOORMINA

- Barcoo Court

- Sawtell Rd, at Hogbin Dr intersection

- Marian Pl

- Coorabin Cr

- Toormina Rd, northern end

- Armstrong Rd, eastern end

- Illabo Cr

- Eungella St

- Greaves Cl

SAWTELL

- First Ave

- Second Ave

- Fourth Ave

- Honeysuckle St

- Park St

- Boronia St

- Seventh Ave

- Eighth Ave

- Bayldon Rd, eastern end

- Johnston Lane

- Kidd Lane

- Elizabeth St

- Hillery Lane

- Lyons Rd, near Bayldon Rd

Break-in hotspots in Nambucca. BOCSAR

NAMBUCCA HEADS

- Ridge St

- Raleigh St

- High St

- Lackey St

- Hallidise St

- Liston St, southern end

- Lower Lee St

- Lee St

Break-in hotspots in Bowraville. BOCSAR

BOWRAVILLE

- Conen St

- Aston Lane

- George St

- Busteed Lane

- Cook St, southern end

- Alberta St