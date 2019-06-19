REVEALED: The Coffs Coast's most violent streets

More than 400 non-domestic assaults took place on the Coffs Coast in the year ending March 2019.

IN one year, 403 non-domestic assaults took place on the Coffs Coast.

The previous year ending March 2018 saw more than 500, and it's the Coffs Harbour City Centre that has been the scene for a majority of the violence.

That's according to the latest figures and crime maps released from the Bureau of Crime Research and Statistics, which reveals just where along the Coffs Coast are hotspots for the crimes.

Coffs Harbour's rate has remained stable over recent years, but is currently above the state average.

Bellingen Shire saw 30 non-domestic assaults take place in the year to March 2019, with a rate below the state average.

Streets in areas including the CBD, Park Beach, West Coffs, South Coffs, Toormina and Woolgoolga have all been identified as being 'hotspots' for the assaults.

Remaining areas, including the Northern Beaches, Sawtell, Urunga and Bellingen experienced no significant rate of the crime.

According to BOCSAR, it should be taken into account that the Coffs Coast is a tourist destination and crime rates can be affected by the transient population.

Below is the full list of 'hotspot' streets for non-domestic assaults in the year to March 2019.

Non-domestic assault hotspots on the Coffs Coast. BOCSAR

High density crime hotspots:

City Centre

- Grafton St

- Coff St

- Vernon St

- Castle St

- Gordon St

- Elbow St

- Cox Ln

- Moonee St

- Lyster St

- Park Ave Ln

- Park Ave

- Little St

- Dalley St

- Albany St

- West High St, eastern end

- Scarba St, eastern end

- McLean St, eastern end

- Elizabeth St, northern end

- Harbour Dr, near Grafton St

Medium density crime hotspots:

Park Beach

- Park Beach Rd

- Boultwood St

- York St

- Phillip St

- Colombus Circuit

- San Franciso Ave

- Hogbin Dr north, between the Prince St and Park Beach Rd roundabouts

- Pacific Hwy around Orlando St and Bray St traffic lights

West Coffs

- Bray St, near the Pacific Hwy

- Elm St

- Argyll St, near the Pacific Hwy

- Kurrajong St, near the Pacific Hwy

South Coffs

- Pacific Hwy near Coffs hospital.

Toormina

- Minorca Pl

Low density crime hotspots:

Park Beach

- Arthur St

- Pacific Ave

- Prince St

- Burke St

West Coffs

- Maple St

- Taloumbi Rd, near Bray St

- Wentworth Ave, near the Pacific Hwy

City Centre

- Earl St

- Marjorie St

South Coffs

- Isles Dr, near the Pacific Hwy

Toormina

- Sawtell Rd, near Hogbin Dr roundabout

- Toormina Rd, near Hogbin Dr roundabout

- Minorie Dr near Toormina Rd

- Wirrabilla Dr

Woolgoolga

- Clarence St