REVEALED: The Coffs Coast's most-loved hairdresser

IT'S TIME: The search is on to find the best hairdresser on the Coffs Coast. Now, it's up to you to vote for your favourite. Contributed

UPDATE: The votes have been tallied and the best haridresser on the Coffs Coast has been decided.

Pure Hair and Beauty in Woolgoolga may have only been opened for three years, but the salon has quickly built a massive clientele base and our subscribers have overwhelmingly decided they are the top stylists in the region.

Owner Davina Keighran said it's her staff's quality which has allowed Pure Hair and Beauty to blossom.

"We just aim to provide great customer service. We have great staff who do quality work,” Davina said.

"We regularly go to Sydney for training so we're all up to date.”

Pure Hair and Beauty started off as just one hairdresser three years ago, but since opening the business has boomed.

There are now four senior hairdressers, one apprentice hairdresser and one beauty therapist all under the Pure Hair and Beauty roof.

"If someone's not having a great day we want to turn that around and make them feel and look like a new person,” Davina said.

"We're a friendly salon and it's a nice environment for our customers to be in.”

EARLIER: AFTER an incredible response on The Coffs Coast Advocate Facebook page, with hundreds of people nominating their favourite salon, we've gone through and cut the field down to the top 15.

It wasn't an easy job, as plenty of quality stylists missed out showing the depth of talent in the region.

More than 50 hairdressers and salons were nominated, making it difficult to leave out some much-loved establishments.

But after crunching the numbers...

Here are the top 15 hairdressers on the Coffs Coast, as nominated by you:

Abbey Hair Studio

Coffs Harbour had a plethora of hairdressers make their way into the top 15, including Abbey Hair Studio.

"Abbey Hair Studio is the best and Sam is amazing,” Shell Stevens said with their nomination.

At Mindys Salon 44

Mindys received a huge amount of nominations, with plenty of support consistently throughout the nomination phase.

"Fantastic in every sense of the word,” Tiffany Emerson said.

Crimson Hair Studio and Makeup Artistry

Very popular in voting, and it turns out their stylists also have special talents.

"Jaymi-lee at Crimson Hair Studio And Makeup Artistry is phenomenal! The blonde whisperer,” Grace Mawby said.

Cuts by Kirra

Plenty of positive feedback for this salon based on Gordon St.

"Affordable, kind and exactly what I ask for every time,” Alex O'Sullivan said.

Indigo Hair

Indigo Hair was well supported and was one of many Coffs Harbour based hairdressers to receive numerous nominations.

"Shireen is the best hairdresser you'll ever come across! Her entire team is amazing,” Jess Simpson said.

J Society

It seems all of Sawtell is a fan of J Society, with plenty of votes during nominations.

Can this award winning team of stylists win the big prize? Make your vote count.

Jade Hair Design

Another Coffs Harbour salon in the mix to win the title with a ton of support.

"Amazing crew, amazing work and you always feel so welcome. They are amazing girls and I would highly recommend this incredible salon,” Kerry Brizzolara said.

Livelle Hair Studio

Stylist Lauren Moran received a huge amount of support from her loyal clients.

"A beautiful person and a very talented hairdresser,” Tiff Carter said.

Living Doll Premier Stylists

This Coffs Harbour salon has impressed plenty of our readers.

"I'm always complimented on my hair thanks to Kate and her amazing cutting skills,” Annaliese Keipert said of one of their stylists.

Meraki Hair, Nails and Beauty

With a few different places from Bellingen getting nominated, it was ultimately Meraki Hair, Beauty and Nails which forced its way into the top 15.

"They are absolutely the best,” Samantha Franco said.

Pure Hair and Beauty

The team from Woolgoolga has a lot of support from the Northern Beaches and have been credited with being great at rescuing a sticky situation.

"Saved my hair on more than one occasion,” Paige McCann said.

Risque Hair

A salon which packs plenty of punch which our readers were all about.

"Neil and his team are amazing. Neil has done my hair for 23 years. I always walk out of the salon happy and feeling special,” Susan Browne said.

Studio 15 Korora

A very popular salon amongst our readers from the north side of Coffs Harbour.

"I always feel like a million dollars when I leave,” Ramona Alston said.

The Studio.01

Came home with a wet sail to land in our top 15 and you wouldn't count The Studio.01 out of winning the whole thing.

"The Studio.01 by far,” Carley Hucker said.

TrendZ Hair and Beauty

Very popular pick for those of our readers from Toormina, with multiple positive comments left on our Facebook.

"Hands down the best hairdresser I've ever had,” Mel Winkler wrote about one of their stylists.

Now you know who the top 15 is, it's time to decide who's number one.

