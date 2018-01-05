REVEALED: The Coffs Coast's most borrowed books?

PAGE TURNERS: Numbers reveal Coffs Coast readers most enjoy murder mystery novels, based on books borrowed from local libraries.

COFFS Coast readers have an obvious penchant for the thrills and spills of murder mystery novels.

The Coffs Harbour City Council revealed there were plenty of thrillers in the top 10 most borrowed fictional titles of 2017.

Taking out the top two spots was American author Lee Child who penned Night School and Make Me.

Library, Museum and Gallery Team Leader Roslyn Cousins was surprised by the lack of Australian authors in last year's top 10 list.

"Usually we can depend on Di Morrissey or Judy Nunn to hit the top 10, but even last year's big debut - The Dry by Jane Harper - didn't knock out the Americans,” Ms Cousins said.

Top 10 fictional reads

Night School by Lee Child (times borrowed 125)

Make Me by Lee Child (93)

No Man's Land by David Baldacci (81)

The Wrong Side of Goodbye by Michael Connelly (79)

Killer Look by Linda Farstein (74)

The Stranger by Harlan Coben (71)

This Was a Man by Jeffrey Archer (70)

Alert by James Patterson (69)

Memory Man by David Baldacci (68)

Last Mile by David Baldacci (68)

Top 10 non-fictional reads

Woolgoolga The History of a Village by Neil Yeates (20)

Road Users Handbook (15)

Boy Behind The Curtain by Tim Winton (12)

Journeys to Abstraction: 100 Contemporary Paintings and Their Secrets Revealed by Sue St John (12)

The House on the Hill by Susan Duncan (12)

The Plant Based Cookbook by Trish Sebben-Krupka (11)

The Long Way Home by Saroo Brierley (10)

The Rough Guide to Thailand's Beaches & Islands (10)

And the Sea Will Tell by Vincent Bulgiosi (9)

Ukulele for Dummies by Alastair Wood (9)

Top 10 children's books

Are We There Yet? by Alison Lester (49)

Giraffes Can't Dance by Giles Andreae (45)

Too Many Elephants in this House by Ursula Dubosarky (38)

The BFG by Roald Dahl (34)

Piranhas Don't Eat Bananas by Aaron Blabey (32)

Double Down by Jeff Kinney (31)

Bed Tails by Meredith Costain (30)

Can I cuddle the Moon? by Kerry Brown (30)

Russell the Sheep by Rob Scotton (29)

The Book With No Pictures by B. J. Novak (29)

Top 10 eBooks

Black Widow by Daniel Silva

All That is Lost Between Us by Sara Foster

Our Souls at Night by Kent Haruf

78 Storey Treehouse by Andy Griffths

Absolute Power by David Baldacci

The Dry by Jane Harper

Any Day Now by Robyn Carr

As Time Goes By by Mary Higgins Clarke

Black Water by Louise Doherty

Talking to My Country by Stan Grant