REVEALED: The Coffs Coast's favourite barbershop

HARD AT WOTK: Michael Parr and Rob Venn getting stuck in at the Michael Parr Barber Shop. The business has been voted the best barbershop on the Coffs Coast.

UPDATE: After a great response to our which is the best barbershop on the Coffs Coast poll, our premium online readers have overwhelmingly elected a winner.

Michael Parr Barber Shop, located in the Centre City Mall behind Woolworths, has stormed to victory with plenty of happy customers throwing their support behind the store.

Owner Michael Parr, who grew up in the region, established the business more than two decades ago and said a loyal client base is the key to his shop's success.

"I've been here for 23 years and 90 per cent of the people I see are my local regulars,” Michael said.

"I think one of the big things if you want to make it as a barbershop is to be able to cater for everyone.

"You need to be able to look after a young boy who walks in or a 100-year-old man. There's a wide variety of people you need to cater for.”

Michael said during his time in business the weirdest request he has received was to put diamond diamantes alongside a mohawk.

Michael currently shaves and trims alongside colleague Rob Venn, who has been with the shop for nine years.

When The Coffs Coast Advocate visited the pair on Saturday morning they were flat chat, but the dynamic duo have come up with an innovative way to ensure their customers don't have to sit around and wait for their turn in the chair.

"We've had a list on the door for a year and a half now. It's great because people can come up, write their name on it and see when they'll be next. It's saved having some punch-ups in the store (laughs),” Michael said.

EARLIER: After an incredible response on The Coffs Coast Advocate Facebook page, with hundreds of people nominating their favourite barbershop, we've gone through and cut the field down to the top eight.

It wasn't an easy job as plenty of quality barbers missed out, showing the depth of talent in the region.

But after crunching the numbers...

Here are the top eight barbershops on the Coffs Coast, as nominated by you:

Cuts by Kirra - Coffs Harbour

Cuts by Kirra is clearly doing something right after also making the top 15 in the best hairdresser category.

Can the barbershop in the Max Murray Mall claim the crown?

fResh Cuts Barber - Toormina

Chief barber Resh Karaduman won a stack of nominations from our Facebook audience and received plenty of great feedback.

"Best on the Mid North Coast, takes a lot of pride in his job and he is always consistent,” August Rush said.

Jax Barbershop - Coffs Harbour

Popular with punters from Coffs, Jax Barbershop is well in the hunt for the title.

"Jax barbershop - online booking, no waiting, great haircuts,” Patricia Mackay said.

Kaiden's Barbershop - Woolgoolga

The most well-supported barber from the Northern Beaches. Can they follow in Pure Hair and Beauty's footsteps and win the title for Woolgoolga?

"Kaiden's barbershop in Woolgoolga, my boys will go to no one else,” Sal Jay said when she nominated them.

Michael Parr Barber Shop - Coffs Harbour

The business based in the City Centre Mall came home with a wet sail to crack the top eight.

Can the momentum translate into winning the award for the best barbershop on the Coffs Coast?

Pig and Rooster Barbershop - Coffs Harbour

We received a mammoth amount of nominations for Pig and Rooster Barbershop. The Park Beach based business has a lot of happy customers in the region.

"Pig and Rooster for its outstanding quality and the freshest cuts,” Sole Joey said.

Tim the Barber - Coffs Harbour

One of the multiple barbershops from Coffs Harbour to make the final eight with plenty of happy customers supporting this business.

"Tim is a really nice bloke and gives a great haircut,” Sillius Soddus said.

Upstairs Barber Co - Sawtell

Clearly popular amongst our readers from Satwell, Upstairs Barber Co is a big chance of winning the title.

"Friendly staff, great atmosphere and gives my husband the best cut,” Alex Williams said.

Now you know who the top eight are, it's time to decide who's number one.

Vote for your favourite hairdresser on the Coffs Coast below in our poll: