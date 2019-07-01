REVEALED: The Coffs Coast's favourite bakery

SWEET COMPETITION: Who will be voted as the best bakery on the Coffs Coast?

SWEET COMPETITION: Who will be voted as the best bakery on the Coffs Coast? normalfx

UPDATE: Who would have thought the name of the Coffs Coast's best bakery would be born from pulling a loaf of bread from the oven.

When Bret knight worked at Fiasco Ristorante and Bar as a chef, the hospitality staff would yell out "K'Pane” (Pronounced ka-par-nay) when they would be dealing with the freshly baked goods.

Pane means bread in Italian, with the accented K' meaning very good or beautiful.

Flash forward 10 years and The Coffs Coast Advocate's premium online readers have voted K'Pane Artisan Bakery as the best in the region, and it's no surprises as to why.

Bret has been a baker for 25 years and it shows in the quality of K'Pane.

"I'm a surfer and I would jump out of the water and have a pie,” Bret said.

"I tried pies all over Coffs and didn't find any I liked so decided to do it myself (laughs).

"Our pies aren't just mince and something else, we get quality products and do all sorts of different things.

"As soon as we opened the customer base built daily as word spread there was proper sourdough in Coffs Harbour.

"It's all about the love of the product. My time as a chef has helped me a lot.”

Along with the sourdough bread and top notch pies, Bret said other big sellers at K'Pane included vanilla slice, moose cake and chocolate trio cake.

K'Pane has a store at both Coffs Central and the Jetty Shopping Village Centre.

The Coffs Coast Advocate's best business series is now trying to find the best coffee shop in the region, with voting open on our website.

EARLIER: After an incredible response on The Coffs Coast Advocate Facebook page, with hundreds of people nominating their favourite bakery, we've gone through and cut the field down to the top seven.

It wasn't an easy job as plenty of quality bakeries missed the cut, which goes to show the depth of quality bakehouses in the region.

But after crunching the numbers...

Here are the top seven bakeries on the Coffs Coast, as nominated by you:

Bananacoast Hot Bake - Coffs Harbour

The Gordon St bakery was popular in nominations and it's central location has seen the establishment feed a lot of happy customers over the years.

Bray St Hot Bake - Coffs Harbour

Specialising in delicious cupcakes and slices, Bray St Hot Bake will be hoping their sweets will see them win the title of the best bakery on the Coffs Coast.

Coffs Harbour Golden Hot Bread - Coffs Harbour

Another popular bakery situated in the heart of town which has a loyal customer base.

"Golden Hot Bread Coffs Central does amazing danishes,” Maddy Lansdowne said.

Cuttys Cakes - Coffs Harbour

Hugely popular amongst our Facebook audience, can this well known family business win the title of the best bakery on the Coffs Coast?

"Anyone that isn't up and at it at 3am won't get it, but I'm sure there's a whole lot of people on here that have smashed a cheese and bacon pie on the way home from the pub,” Joshua Cook said when he nominated Cuttys.

Jed's Bakehouse - Woolgoolga

Woolgoolga is already home to the best hairdressers on the Coffs Coast according to our premium online readers.

Can Jed's Bakehouse also win a title in The Coffs Coast Advocate's Best Business Series?

K'pane Artisan Bakery - Coffs Harbour

With a store at the Jetty Village Shopping Centre and Coffs Central, K'pane has plenty of satisfied stomachs getting around Coffs Harbour daily.

"Organic flours, butter not margarine, delicious,” Sharyn Paton Clement said.

Moonee Beach Bakehouse - Moonee

Very popular amongst our readers on the Northern Beaches, the bakery based at Moonee Market is a big chance to win.

"Moonee Market Bakery - those custard slices - yum,” Nick Johnstone said.

Now you know who the top seven are, it's time to decide who's number one.

Vote for your favourite bakery on the Coffs Coast below in our poll: