REVEALED: The best pub on the Coffs Coast as voted by you

UPDATE: An evolution has occurred at the Toormina Hotel over the past three years, one so great our premium online readers have voted it as the best pub on the Coffs Coast.

When owners Martin Short and Sean O'Hara took over the venue in 2016, they had a vision for the facility to be more inviting for a wider catchment of people.

General manager of the Toormina Hotel Carl Mower said they've achieved just that.

"We've had new renovations in that time which have been great. It's really changed the demographic of people who come here and we're a very family-orientated pub now,” Carl said.

"The new playground and undercover courtyard have helped a lot in getting families here.”

The venue also has a large focus on sport, housing the number one TAB in NSW for 2018 and also screening every UFC and boxing card.

Though Carl said the food is the cornerstone to the business' great success over the past couple of years.

"Head chef Nev Mott and his team have worked out what people want and we no longer just serve up pub food,” he said.

"We have quality food here at a decent price which people travel for.

"We're constantly changing the menu and we have some new and exciting plans for the rest of winter and into spring.”

The Toormina Hotel is a great venue for the whole family.

Although they are already one of the top establishments in the region, Carl said the focus is to ensure they stay there.

"We don't rest on what we've got and we continue to come up with new ideas. We've got food concepts which aren't available anywhere else on the Coffs Coast.”

The Toormina Hotel is also heavily involved with the community, sponsoring the Sawtell Panthers, Coffs Harbour Snappers, Sawtell Scorpions and Bellingen Hockey.

"Being involved with those groups has created a real sense of community and loyalty amongst the hotel,” Carl said.

The Toormina Hotel will be hosting its Beer, Food and Wine Festival on October 20.

The Coffs Coast Advocate's Best Business Series is continuing this week, with voting open on our website now for best mechanic.

EARLIER: We've found the best hairdresser, barbershop, bakery and coffee shop. Now our attention is turning to the watering holes.

With a plethora of great venues across the Coffs Coast, we want to find out which one is the best.

Vote in our poll below to help decide which is the best pub on the Coffs Coast.