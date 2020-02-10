REVEALED: Tenders in for Cultural and Civic Space

IN the face of fierce ongoing opposition, Coffs Harbour City Council is pressing ahead with its plans for the Cultural and Civic Space.

At this week’s Council meeting Councillors will consider tenders from companies wishing to project manage the $76.5m build.

Compliant submissions were received from the following four organisations:

- APP Corporation Pty Ltd

- Coffey Services Australia Pty Ltd

- MBB Group Pty Ltd

- Turner & Townsend Thinc Pty Ltd

The successful tenderer will manage the completion of the project design and construction with options to address pre-construction work including demolition of existing buildings on the Gordon St site and procurement of a building contractor.

The buildings on 27-31 Gordon Street that will make way for the Cultural and Civic Space.

Project management tenders closed on Wednesday, December 18 and will remain valid until March 17, 2020.

This tender is just one of five major contracts required to progress and complete the project. The contract for construction is anticipated to be considered by Council later in the year.

Construction is expected to start in February 2021 with completion by February/May 2023.

Other contracts will be awarded for cost management services; head design consultant services (architect and design team subcontractors); and early contractor involvement.

A report from senior staff to be considered at Thursday night’s meeting outlines two options for Councillors to consider: adopting the recommendation, allowing the project to progress or rejecting the recommendation which would halt the project.

PACKED: The public gallery has been full to overflowing at a number of crucial votes on the project including this meeting on July 11.

Councillors have been locked into a bitter four:four split at crucial votes with Mayor Denise Knight forced to use her deciding vote to progress the project although she has recently declined to do this, saying a tied vote means the motion is lost based on their code of conduct.

Councillors Sally Townley, Michael Adendorff and George Cecato have voted with Mayor Knight to push on with the project at a number of fiery meetings with packed public galleries, while Crs Keith Rhoades, John Arkan, Paul Amos and Deputy Mayor Tegan Swan have voted to stall the project.

A development application for the project is currently with the NSW Department of Planning, Industry and Environment who will ultimately be responsible for approving or denying it.

A whopping 874 submissions were submitted in relation to the application with the majority against the proposal.

Council has asked the Department for more time to wade through the submissions.