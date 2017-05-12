Revealed: Teachers say local schools will see funding cuts

Eight Coffs Coast schools are set to lose funding according to the NSW Teachers Federation.

THE NSW Teachers Federation has today revealed the extent of the Turnbull Government's savage funding cuts to almost every NSW public school over the next two years.

Using confidential information received under a GIPA (formerly FOI) request, the union has school by school analysis which shows the Federal Budget has slashed more than $846 million from NSW public schools.

This money was due to be provided in 2018 and 2019 under the Gonski funding agreement signed by the Commonwealth and NSW governments.

The Teachers Federation said the Cowper's electorate, will get 80% less funding for its public schools in 2018 and 2019, with a staggering $21.87 million stripped from the area.

The Page electorate, another coalition held seat, will also lose 80% of it's funding with the budget ripping a massive $23.89 million from public schools.

NSW Teachers Federation Regional Organiser Ian Watson said students in all but one local public schools will lose out under the Turnbull Government's plan.

"This school by school data shows the reality behind the deceit of the Turnbull plan. Teachers, principals and parents can see how much funding and support their students will miss out on if the Turnbull Government abandons the NSW Gonski agreement," Mr Watson said.

"No matter how much Luke Hartsuyker resorts to deceit and political spin, these figures show how much every public school in his electorate will lose under the coalition's funding plan."

The Federal Government's own documents show over 10 years, Australian schools will be $22.3 billion worse off than they would be if the Gonski agreements were honoured in full.

Examples of the funding cuts for local public schools in 2018 and 2019:

Coffs Harbour Public School - $884, 777

Coffs Harbour High School - $884, 376

Tyalla Public School - $706, 945

Toormina High School - $884, 637

Toormina Public School - $406, 845

Orara High School -$965, 579

William Bayldon Public School - $505, 039

Narranga Public School - 503, 664

The cuts to funding projections for each NSW public school under the Turnbull

Government can be found on the Teachers Federation website at

https://www.nswtf.org.au/files/media-briefing-nsw-data.pdf